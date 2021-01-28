The rulebook for military drones has changed

The assassination of Soleimani, a senior Iranian military leader in a third country (Iraq) without the authorization of that country, has raised worries about the increasing use of targeted drone strikes. But Soleimani’s death also seemed to throw the drone rulebook through the window and open the door to widespread abuse of drones. Not only did this attack violate Iraqi territory, eroding standards of sovereign integrity, it was also the first known use of an American drone against another national official.

Under President Barack Obama, strikes were limited to the killing of terrorists and insurgents in self defense. While legally dubious, the rationale for self-defense has not been distorted to include state terrorists. Yet with the Trump administration’s legal adjustments, government officials have become legitimate targets despite warnings from U.S. military officials that other countries may use this designation as a precedent for future action.

Over the past 12 months, drone strikes have shifted the trajectory of conflicts from Yemen and Libya to the Caucasus. Looking at the world’s most prolific drone powers, like Iran and Turkey, it is becoming clear that the new age of drones changed the rules of war.

About 102 countries have military drone programs. Some governments are embracing the power and prestige of drone technology to project national interests; others use drones to act in denial ways, pursuing political goals by remote control. And at least 57 armed groups all over the world are capable of deploying drones.

Iran develops sophisticated drone systems

In Iran, for example, the drone’s distance and denial have made it a valuable tool in the Iranian arsenal. the Iranian drone program innovated with sophisticated locally produced drones, which it supplies to regional allies. Soleimani himself would have orchestra Iran is providing drones, adopting a strategy designed to ensure that other governments and groups in the region use the same or similar drones. This tactic would then make it almost impossible to tell who carried out a deadly drone strike, and therefore who should be held responsible and indebted.

The Houthi rebels in Yemen provide an example of this drone denial strategy. In 2019 and 2020, the Houthis used drones supplied by Iran to fly a deadly drone assassinations, disrupt lucrative petroleum processing and hit deep in the towns of their joint enemy Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

After the drone attacks of September 2019 against the Saudi oil facilities of Aramco, which closed their doors 6 percent of world oil production, it was particularly difficult for the international community to identify writers. The Houthis initially claimed responsibility for the attack and had the technology provided by Iran to carry out the attack. Yet contradictory proof suggested that Iran was directly responsible. This plausible deniability and the convenient confusion that followed, hampered the international community is trying to hold the culprit to account.

Turkey’s foreign policy increasingly relies on the power of drones

Turkey has become one of the worlds the most prolific drone users, relying heavily on drone systems to project prestige and power. The workhorse of the Turkish army is the Bayraktar TB2, an armed drone developed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ son-in-law, Selcuk Bayraktar. The TB2 has a flight time of up to 27 hours and can carry a lethal payload of 330 pounds. These drones have played a central role in Erdogans’ ambitious plans to project Turkish might in the region and support key allies.

These last months, turkey deployed drones to Syria, northern Iraq and the Caucasus and used drones to protect its oil claims in Mediterranean. Turkey also intervened in the Libyan civil war, adding its drones to what a UN official called the biggest drone war in the world. The Turkish TB2 supported the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) against military leader Khalifa Hifters, the Libyan National Army, itself supported by the United Arab Emiratess powerful Wing Loong-II drones, made in China. Turkish drones helped the GNA capture major airfields and strike supply lines, changing the tide of the war.

On the back of this success, Turkey was also embroiled in another major drone-against-drone conflict in 2020. As Armenia and Azerbaijan fought for air supremacy over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh in the South Caucasus, Turkey supported the Azerbaijani army. In December, Armenia agreed to surrender part of the disputed territory and allow Russian peacekeepers to maintain the redesigned borders.

What does the future hold?

The actions of Iran and Turkey are emblematic of a broader trend of international conflict: countries increasingly depend on drones. This trend is expected to increase as China and the United States continue to sell drones to their allies. In the case of China, a drone diplomacy emerged participation in Beijing Belt and road economic and infrastructure projects seem to be increasingly linked to purchase Chinese-made military drones.

Trump attempted to counter the influence of China’s drones by advocating for the relaxation of U.S. rules on drone exports. In the final weeks of his presidency, Trump pushed for sale American drones to key allies like Morocco, the bucket and Taiwan, highlighting the message of political support linked to drone sales in the United States.

Yet these sales can backfire. As drones change the scope and rules of the modern battlefield, misuse of drones will become more and more likely, either through more attacks without a clear perpetrator or by middle powers encouraged to stand by. project into larger conflicts. It may be too early to tell if President Biden will continue to sell and deploy drones the same way Trump does. But, as more governments and non-government groups acquire high-tech drones, it will become easier to be a distant and deniable participant. ongoing conflicts in an increasingly cloudy and congested sky.