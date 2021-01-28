PM Modi welcomes the role of NCCs in the service of society during the Covid-19 pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and said it had contributed to many natural calamities, including the coronavirus pandemic.

“Whether it was flooding or any other calamity, NCC cadets helped the people of this country last year. During the Corona Period, thousands of cadets worked with administration and society across the country. It is commendable, ”Prime Minister Modi said.

He said the NCC can play an important role in adding discipline to society. “In the parade on January 26, you put on brilliant performances and made the nation proud. We have witnessed disciplined countries dominate across the world, and in India, NCC can play a central role in adding discipline in social life, ”he added.

Prime Minister Modi said that with the help of the NCC, naxalism today only exists in a few districts of the country.

“Naxalism today only exists in a few districts of the country and several people have left the practice and are contributing to the development of the country,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi said the government had tried to expand the role of the NCC, adding that its participation in controlling India’s borders – land and sea – was increasing.

“Last year, on August 15, it was announced that close to coastal and border areas, a new responsibility would be given to the NCC in 175 districts across the country. For this, the army, the navy and the air force train 1 lakh of students of the CCN. -the third of them are our younger daughters, ”he added.

Prime Minister Modi also said the government has increased the number of gunnery simulators from 1 to 98, or nearly 100.

“The number of micro-light flight simulators has also increased from 5 to 48 and rowing simulators from 11 to 60. These modern simulators will improve the training qualities of NCC,” he added.

The prime minister added that the CNC had seen a 35% increase in the number of younger girls, adding that all fronts of the Indian Defense Force were open to women. “The strong girls of India are ready to fight against the enemies. India needs your courage,” he added.

Recalling the 1971 war, Prime Minister Modi said the soldiers won a strategic and decisive battle in Longewala.

“In this war against Pakistan, India had defeated the enemy at the borders. The countless Pakistani soldiers had surrendered to India. This year we end 50 years of this war,” he added.

Noting that the NCC’s digital platform already has over 20,000 cadets, PM Modi said these cadets have started to share their experiences and ideas. “I hope you all use this platform even more,” he added.

Representing the strengthening of India’s friendship with countries in the Middle East, Prime Minister Modi said: “India has received 3 more Rafale from France. They have the capacity to refuel in flight , which was done by India’s friend the United Arab Emirates with the help of Greece and Saudi Arabia. “

PM Modi received the guard of honor during the NCC rally at Cariappa Field in Delhi. He also inspected the parade during the rally and congratulated the NCC cadets. Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh was also present on this occasion.

The NCC is a youth branch of the Indian Armed Forces and is open to students of all schools and colleges on a voluntary basis. The organization includes the Army, Air Force and Navy wing, and provides cadets with basic military training on small arms and exercises. The NCC was formed under the National Cadet Corps Act of 1948.