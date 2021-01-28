Indonesian President Covid-19 statement included in 2018 diphtheria vaccination video

Copyright AFP 2017-2020. All rights reserved.

A video viewed hundreds of thousands of times on TikTok, Facebook and YouTube claims to show hundreds of children falling ill after receiving Covid-19 vaccines in Indonesia. The assertion is false; the footage actually shows students who fell ill from a diphtheria jab in 2018; The audio of the video has been edited to include remarks by Indonesian President Joko Widodo regarding the Covid-19 vaccines.

The one-minute video was posted toFacebookJanuary 10, 2021.

Hundreds of Muslim boarding students in Indonesia fell ill after being vaccinated, let’s watch the news, the caption read in Indonesian.

The text superimposed on the video reads: Anyone who wants to get vaccinated and for the citizens of MrJokowis.

The footage shows children being carried into a room and lying on the floor.

A screenshot of the deceptive message, taken on January 28, 2021

Jokowi is the nickname of the Indonesian president Joko Widodo.

A man speaking in the first 45 seconds of the video asks: To those in here, who like to be vaccinated? Would anyone like to get a vaccine? Yes? Seriously, does nobody want? Why? Are you scarred?

The video was shared days before Indonesia launched its Covid-19 vaccination program on January 13, 2021, with Jokowi receiving the first attempt of CoronaVac, manufactured by the Chinese company Sinovac.

The clip has been viewed over 1.7 million times after it was posted with a similar claim on TikTok here and here, Facebook here, here and hereand YouTube here.

It comes after AFP debunked a similar video in Indonesia that also falsely claims to show students falling ill after taking a Covid-19 vaccine.

Diphtheria vaccine

A keyword search revealed that the clip matches avideo reportt from a local broadcaster Jember 1TV, posted to his YouTube channel on March 1, 2018. The video is titled: Dozens of Muslim boarding students pass out after diphtheria vaccination.

The caption in Indonesian reads: Dozens of students at the Muslim boarding school in Jenggawah District, Jember, passed out from dehydration after being vaccinated against diphtheria. The parents of the students panicked and arrived at the boarding school.

Jenggawah is a district of Jember Regency in the province of East Java.

Below is a screenshot comparison between the video in the misleading post (L) and the Jember 1TV (R) sequence:

A screenshot comparison between the video in the misleading post (L) and the Jember 1TV footage (R)

Indonesian news site Liputan 6 also published The report on the incident of March 1, 2018, titled: 73 Muslim students in boarding school nauseated after vaccination against diphtheria.

A group of students from Madinatul Ulum Islamic Residential School, Jatirejo Hamlet, Cangkring Village, Jenggawah District, Jember, East Java Province, were treated at Jenggawah Community Clinic. Most of them received medical attention at school because they felt nauseous, had headaches and felt weak on Tuesday evening February 27, 2018, the report says.

These symptoms are believed to be side effects of the diphtheria vaccinations the students received on Tuesday morning. 73 students had nausea, headaches and felt weak, their bodies were shaking. This is probably due to the side effects of the diphtheria vaccinations, Madinatul Ulum official KH Lutfi Ahmad said at the boarding school on Wednesday February 28, 2018.

Side effects of diphtheria vaccines can include fatigue, nausea and vomiting, according to at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The incident was also reported by the Indonesian National News Agency Among and media Detik.com.

Remarks from the presidents

The man’s remarks heard at the start of the video match those made by Jokowi regarding the Covid-19 vaccine during a meeting with small business owners at the Presidential Palace in Bogor on December 18, 2020, as reported by Among news agency and online news site Coil.

The Kumparan report, titled: Jokowi: Hope No One Will Refuse Corona Vaccine, reads: Jokowi asked business owners if they would like to receive Covid-19 vaccines, but none of them ‘replied. It was after the second question that some of them raised their hands.

To those who are here, who like to be vaccinated? Would anyone like to get a vaccine? Yes? Seriously, does nobody want? Why? Are you scarred? Who doesn’t want to be vaccinated? Anybody? Is there anyone here who doesn’t want to be vaccinated? Jokowi asked.

I have already said that I will be the first person to get the vaccine. I would be the first in Indonesia because the vaccine is safe. When everyone is vaccinated, things return to normal, he explained.