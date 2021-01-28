Merkel backs Xi on need to avoid another cold war, but urges China on human rights and transparency

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping are seen on a screen during a video conference in Brussels , Belgium, December 30, 2020. REUTERS / Johanna Geron / Swimming pool

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she agrees with Chinese President Xi Jinping on need to avoid another Cold War amid calls for a transatlantic alliance between the United States and Europe to counter China, but says that it will continue to put pressure on Beijing on human rights and transparency.

“The Chinese president spoke yesterday, and he and I agree on that,” she told the World Economic Forum on Tuesday evening. “We see a need for multilateralism.”

Diplomatic observers said Merkel was expressing her vision for how the EU should handle relations with China amid suggestions that the United States and the European Union should form an alliance to counter Beijing, which they consider. both as a rival.

The German leader was referring to Xi’s speech on Monday, when he called for putting aside ideological differences, avoiding a new Cold War and promoting multiculturalism. The remarks came as the Joe Biden administration in the United States was busy trying to reestablish ties with allies troubled by the Trump presidency.

Biden spoke this week with several European leaders, including Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, as his senior foreign policy officials seek a more coordinated approach with US allies on Chinese strategy.

Phone call readings from the US side all mention China as a top foreign policy priority, along with Russia and the Middle East. But the issue of China was not mentioned in any of Europe’s statements.

“I would very much like to avoid building blocks,” Merkel said on Tuesday. “I don’t think it would do a lot of corporations justice if we just said it’s China and there is the United States and we band together between one or the other. It’s not my understanding of the way things should be.

Merkel, Macron and Xi were three of the speakers at this year’s World Economic Forum, which was held online. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke.

Macron called for building “an economy more resilient to shocks and capable of integrating elements of resistance into production chains, an economy that takes into account this principle of humanity, in terms of health as well as social inequalities”.

John Kerry, Biden’s new climate envoy, and Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, were the only two US government speakers.

Merkel also pledged to continue to press China on human rights and transparency.

“The Chinese president is committed to respecting the United Nations charters and the dignity of the individual plays a role in the charters,” she said. “We need to discuss this issue, regardless of what social system we come from.”

Transparency was also essential to multilateralism, to ensure that trade takes place in a rules-based system and in the event that parties “enjoy advantages against certain countries,” she said.

Merkel also cited China’s release of information on Covid-19 as an example of a lack of transparency and defended the EU-China Comprehensive Investment Agreement, which was reached last month after seven years of negotiations.

The bill has made EU-China relations more reciprocal and brought China’s labor standards more in line with those of the International Labor Organization, despite growing concerns in Europe over forced labor from Beijing to Xinjiang , she said.

Cui Hongjian, director of the department of European studies at the China Institute of International Studies, said Merkel’s comments spoke of her vision for Europe as a coordinator between the United States and China.

“It would serve the best interests of Europe if it maintains its strategic autonomy and plays the role of coordinator between the United States and China,” he said. “After the last four years, Europe has better understood the overlapping and conflicting interests with the United States.

Merkel’s direct reference to Xi’s speech is surprising, he said.

“I think it’s a cry to the United States and China, that multilateralism is the prerequisite for cooperation on either side,” he said.

