Connect with us

Politics

Merkel backs Xi on need to avoid another cold war, but urges China on human rights and transparency

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping are seen on a screen during a video conference in Brussels , Belgium, December 30, 2020. REUTERS / Johanna Geron / Swimming pool

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she agrees with Chinese President Xi Jinping on need to avoid another Cold War amid calls for a transatlantic alliance between the United States and Europe to counter China, but says that it will continue to put pressure on Beijing on human rights and transparency.

“The Chinese president spoke yesterday, and he and I agree on that,” she told the World Economic Forum on Tuesday evening. “We see a need for multilateralism.”

Diplomatic observers said Merkel was expressing her vision for how the EU should handle relations with China amid suggestions that the United States and the European Union should form an alliance to counter Beijing, which they consider. both as a rival.

The German leader was referring to Xi’s speech on Monday, when he called for putting aside ideological differences, avoiding a new Cold War and promoting multiculturalism. The remarks came as the Joe Biden administration in the United States was busy trying to reestablish ties with allies troubled by the Trump presidency.

Biden spoke this week with several European leaders, including Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, as his senior foreign policy officials seek a more coordinated approach with US allies on Chinese strategy.

Phone call readings from the US side all mention China as a top foreign policy priority, along with Russia and the Middle East. But the issue of China was not mentioned in any of Europe’s statements.

“I would very much like to avoid building blocks,” Merkel said on Tuesday. “I don’t think it would do a lot of corporations justice if we just said it’s China and there is the United States and we band together between one or the other. It’s not my understanding of the way things should be.

Merkel, Macron and Xi were three of the speakers at this year’s World Economic Forum, which was held online. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke.

Macron called for building “an economy more resilient to shocks and capable of integrating elements of resistance into production chains, an economy that takes into account this principle of humanity, in terms of health as well as social inequalities”.

John Kerry, Biden’s new climate envoy, and Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, were the only two US government speakers.

Merkel also pledged to continue to press China on human rights and transparency.

“The Chinese president is committed to respecting the United Nations charters and the dignity of the individual plays a role in the charters,” she said. “We need to discuss this issue, regardless of what social system we come from.”
Transparency was also essential to multilateralism, to ensure that trade takes place in a rules-based system and in the event that parties “enjoy advantages against certain countries,” she said.

Merkel also cited China’s release of information on Covid-19 as an example of a lack of transparency and defended the EU-China Comprehensive Investment Agreement, which was reached last month after seven years of negotiations.

The bill has made EU-China relations more reciprocal and brought China’s labor standards more in line with those of the International Labor Organization, despite growing concerns in Europe over forced labor from Beijing to Xinjiang , she said.

Cui Hongjian, director of the department of European studies at the China Institute of International Studies, said Merkel’s comments spoke of her vision for Europe as a coordinator between the United States and China.

“It would serve the best interests of Europe if it maintains its strategic autonomy and plays the role of coordinator between the United States and China,” he said. “After the last four years, Europe has better understood the overlapping and conflicting interests with the United States.

Merkel’s direct reference to Xi’s speech is surprising, he said.

“I think it’s a cry to the United States and China, that multilateralism is the prerequisite for cooperation on either side,” he said.

RELATED STORIES:

RELATED VIDEO:

SCMP, South China Morning Post, Angela Merkel, Germany, China, Xi Jinping, China-Germany, China-Germany relations, cold war, Europe, European Union, transatlantic alliance, overseas, ANC, ANC Top

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: