‘Jahangir cannot be found’: Khattak says PTI figures full, denies information about Tareen’s return – Pakistan





Federal Defense Minister Pervez Khattak on Thursday denied media reports that PTI pillar Jahangir Tareen had been brought back into the party’s fold to take responsibility for the Punjab election candidates.

The Federal Minister addressed the media after a surprise inspection of the BRT office in Peshawar with Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan.

Responding to a question about the government’s preparations for the upcoming senatorial elections, Khattak denied reports that Tareen was once again entrusted with favors from the Punjab candidates.

“It’s bad propaganda, Jahangir Tareen cannot be found, our figures [of candidates] are full and there will be no buying or selling [of candidates]”Khattak said, warning that if anyone else tried to engage in” the buying and selling “of candidates, they would receive” an appropriate response. ”

His remarks came after calls from some PTI members to bring Tareen back into the fold at a meeting of the PTI-led ruling alliance parliamentary party in parliament on Wednesday.

A leader of the PTI of Faisalabad, Raja Riaz, had demanded during the meeting that Jahangir Tareen be appointed a member of a committee to be formed to devise a plan to challenge the upcoming senatorial elections. Information Minister Shibli Faraz said of the request that it was Riaz’s “personal opinion”.

Tareen, a close confidant of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was one of many bigwigs named in a 2020 sugar inquiry commission formed on the prime minister’s directives to probe the rise in the product’s price. Tareen left for London in June 2020 when he was one of the main suspects in the sugar scam.

The departure of the leader of the PTI had provoked negative reactions from the opposition. Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency had sought details of Tareens’ assets in Pakistan and abroad, his banking transactions, including money transfers abroad, the bank accounts of members of his family and employees and the sugar-related transactions of his company JDW.

Tareen returned to Pakistan in November last year after spending several months in the UK.

“ I didn’t take a step to win the PDM ”

Speaking about the 10-party opposition alliance, Khattak said: “Until today we have not taken a step to win the PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement], we don’t want to convince them and we never tried. He made the remark in response to a question about his many efforts to reach an agreement with the PDM. “They have embarked on a propaganda of lies. to save themselves and we came against these thieves. ”

He added that he had no case or referral against him at the National Accountability Office and “we are ready for [facing] Khattak said this was the usual opposition propaganda and criticism against him.

The Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit Project, he said, was funded by the Asian Development Bank, which also oversaw the majority of its operations. He said the role of the provincial government was limited to monitoring its progress and approving the final checks for payment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos