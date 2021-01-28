Hopes for judicial reform dashed by appointment of Erdoans to the highest court

While Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlt Avuolu was in Brussels last week to discuss with European Union officials the opening of a new chapter in bilateral relations, he repeatedly stressed that the Turkey would soon announce a package of judicial and human rights reforms.

But back home, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan had already taken a decision effectively nullifying such hope.

On January 23, the President appointed rfan fidan, the former Istanbul Prosecutor General, known for his close ties to the government, as a member of the Constitutional Court.

The appointment raises concerns about the threat to the Turkish judiciary at the highest level, with government officials increasingly taking control of critical cases.

As soon as the nomination was made public in the Official Gazette, the first reaction came from Turkey’s main opposition, the Republican People’s Party (CHP). CHP Chief Advisor Kemal Kldarolus Erdoan Toprak tweeted that Erdoan’s midnight decision had erased any confidence the Turkish people had in the justice system.

With the appointment of President Erdoann to the Constitutional Court at midnight, promises of legal, judicial and economic-democratic reform were refused. Even the Minister of the Supreme Court declared 30% of his confidence in the court system RESET! Still no tear; LAW-LAW-JUSTICE! Erdoan Toprak (@ETrakCHP) 23 January 2021

But there is no place to let go. Rights, judiciary, justice, Toprak added.

Sleyman Blbl, CHP member of Parliament’s Constitution and Justice Committee, said Erdoans’ Justice and Development Party (AKP) was talking about judicial reforms during a judicial coup.

So far, three packages have been announced calling for judicial reforms. And each time, things gradually got worse for justice, he said. We had no hope that the promise of judicial reform would be kept, and it is not at all surprising that the president made such an appointment.

Fidan has yet to officially mark an hour as a judge on the Supreme Court of Appeal, let alone sign a ruling, destroying a 153-year tradition, Blbl added.

Meanwhile, Burhan stn, appointed to the Constitutional Court by former President Abdullah Gl, retired on January 10. An election to replace him should have taken place two months ago, and the presidency of the Supreme Court of Appeal said in November that the vote will be held on December 2.

It is precisely then that the Council of Judges and Prosecutors(HSK) appointed 11 new members to the Court, including Fidan. Following this decision, without even knowing which chamber of the Fidan court would assume responsibility, the presidency of the courts decided to postpone the elections to the Constitutional Court to December 19, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Celil Elik, a senior CHP lawyer, said this development took place on Erdoan’s orders and some Supreme Court members were forced to withdraw their candidacy to pave the way for Fidan.

elik was right. In the December 19 vote, Fidan, who had not even officially started his post on the Supreme Court, led the list of three candidates for whom the 107 members voted.

The list was then passed on to Erdoan, who signed the decision to appoint Fidan as a member of the Constitutional Court on January 23, once again demonstrating his lack of concern in the face of growing criticism of independence, impartiality and politicization of justice.

In his previous role, Fidan oversaw high-level, including the Hi Tevhid, Sledgehammer, Gezi Park and MIT trucks cases, as well as lawsuits against journalists Can Dndar and Erdem Gl,and businessman Osman Kavala.

Fidan was also behind the most comprehensive investigations against the Glen movement, whose members are accused of being behind the attempted coup in July 2016.

But the rules of the Constitutional Court mean that he will not sit in cases in which he has been involved as a prosecutor.

The appointment of Fidans also sparked discussions over the balance of tribunal members. Of the 15 members of the Constitutional Court, Fidan is the seventh to be directly appointed by Erdoan, replacing one of the six members appointed by former President Gl.

The tribunal is currently headed by Zht Arslan, appointed by Gl in 2012. The other members appointed by the former president are Vice-President Hasan Tahsin Grcan, Engin Yldrm, Hicab Dursun, Mmtaz Aknc, Muammer Topal and Muhammed Emin Kuz.

Two former members appointed by Gl were arrested for belonging to the Glen movement and replaced by the named Erdoan Recai Akyel and Yusuf Hakyemez.

This left the balance between Erdoan and Gl’s nominations from seven to eight respectively. But that could change at any time.

The importance of court composition was seen in the recent high-profile Kavala case, when the court concluded his detention for espionage was legal on December 29.

The court ruled seven to eight that businessman Kavalas’ rights had not been violated, with a judge interrupting his vacation to vote against Kavala. If he had not, there would have been a tie of seven votes each, with President Arslan giving the final say, likely resulting in a decision in favor of Kavala.

It should come as no surprise if, in future cases, Gl-appointed members seek to reposition themselves by voting for the government. Additionally, there are mind-boggling claims that Fidan will seek to influence his fellow judges.

According to constitutional lawyer Metin Gnday, the government’s demands for judicial reform are at odds with appointing Fidan by highly questionable means. Lately, many of the critical cases before the Constitutional Court have already been the subject of limited deliberation.

From now on, each vote cast by Fidan will be closely followed by political circles, in particular the opposition. Fidan, 52, is expected to serve in court until 2034.

The opinions expressed in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Ahval.