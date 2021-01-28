Smash Bros. can never get a monster hunter character





A Smash insider recently gave a preview of a previous DLC character and it doesn’t look good for Monster Hunter’s chances of joining the game.

The Monster Hunter Rise release date is just two months away, and fans are excited to star the next installment of one of Capcom’s biggest series. With the release of this upcoming game and three more Super Smash Bros. UltimateDLC characters to be announced, there are sure to be plenty of people hoping for a representation of Monster Hunter on the fighting game’s roster.

Monster Hunter has been one of the characters fans most hoped to see added to Smash’s roster, but it looks like those hopes may never come true. According to aSmashinsider, Monster Hunter may not join the list due to complications in the negotiations.

According to Dextero, former Game Informer editor Imran Khan shared details about a few characters from Smash in a recent ResetEra article. Khan said that Byleth, the fifth fighter in Smash’sFighters Pass Season 1, was actually intended to be included in the game’s core roster. Additionally, the former editor claimed that a good deal of Byleth’s moves had been borrowed from another character who was not on the list due to failed negotiations. Fans then began to speculate that this discarded character was actually someone from Monster Hunter.

Byleth’s Smash move set supposedly came from scrapped character

Although Khan has not confirmed that Byleth’s character movements were based on belonging to Monster Hunter, he has not denied them either. Khan went on to say that the Monster Hunter team have traditionally been very against having Monster Hunter as a character in the games, but that doesn’t bother crossovers with levels and monsters. This statement follows content from Monster Hunter which is already in Smash Bros. Ultimate. The game features Rathalos, a dragon from the Monster Hunterseries, as an assist trophy and a boss fight in adventure mode and classic mode, so there is already a representation of Monster Hunter in the game even without the inclusion of character.

Taking into account Byleth’s movements, it’s easy to see the similarities between them and a potential Monster Hunter character. All of Byleth’s moves are weapon-based, which would fit perfectly with a Monster Hunter character. All of Byleth’s special moves, from their natural charged archery to their strong descents and sideways specials, seem to be well suited for a Monster Hunterfighter. Of all the characters on Smash’s roster, it looks like Byleth would make the most sense as the character created with the leftovers of a tempted Monster Hunter character. Because of this, Khan’s claim doesn’t seem totally out of left field.

While the odds certainly don’t seem to be in Monster Hunter’s favor at this point, it’s hard to rule out the possibility of a character entirely. Fake smashrumors appear almost daily, and it is difficult to confirm the validity of Khan’s ideas. It’s also worth mentioning that more than five audio files of voice clips were discovered after Steve was added from Minecraft to Smash Bros. Considering that there were only four other DLC characters left at the time, this could imply that a character with multiple sexes could be one of the last DLC characters. There are endless options for who this character could be, but Monster Hunter would make sense depending on whether players can choose their character’s gender.

Like most smashrumors, this all needs to be taken with a big grain of salt. It’s hard to say for sure if Monster Hunter will ever make it to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but it seems highly unlikely at the moment.

