KPK employee dies of COVID-19





According to the information we receive, Ferial has fought for his life in the ICU because of the virus. Please pray for the deceased. May he receive ‘husnul khotimah’ (good ending, with blessings to come) Jakarta (ANTARA) – Ferial Surya Wicaksono, 34, a member of the staff of the Investigations Directorate of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), succumbed to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Thursday morning, the spokesperson for the anti-graft body, Ali Fikri, said. Wicaksono died around 6:48 a.m. local time after suffering symptoms of COVID-19 and receiving medical treatment in a hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU), he revealed. “According to the information we receive, Ferial has fought for his life in the ICU due to the virus. Please pray for the deceased. May he receive ‘husnul khotimah’ (good ending, with blessings to come),” had noticed. On September 13, 2020, the anti-transplant organization lost its lead investigator Pandu Hendra Sasmita, who died after being hospitalized at the East Jakarta National Police Hospital. Sasmita had tested negative for COVID-19 before her death, Fikri said. In August 2020, some 23 KPK workers tested positive for the coronavirus. As a result, the KPK building was closed from August 31 to September 2, 2020 for sanitation by spraying disinfectant. As of October 2020, some 117 people in the KPK building are said to have recovered from COVID-19. One of those recovering from COVID-19 was Novel Baswedan, the commission’s lead investigator. COVID-19 infections initially surfaced in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019. Since then, COVID-19 has spread to more than 215 countries and territories, including 34 provinces of Indonesia, with a massive increase in the death toll. To combat the COVID-19 pandemic which has triggered public health and economic crises in several affected countries, Indonesia is sparing no effort to procure COVID-19 vaccines and develop its own vaccine to fight the virus. Currently, in addition to Chinese Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, Indonesian scientists are working on a vaccine named after the country’s national flag, Merah Putih (red and white). The pandemic has hit Indonesia’s economy, with the country’s gross domestic product contracting 5.32 percent in the second quarter of 2020. The government has emphasized the need for strong support and active participation from all elements of society to deal with health and economic crises. The government also launched its national COVID-19 vaccination program on January 13, 2021, and President Joko Widodo received his first and second injections of the vaccine.



Related News: Commission COVID-19 positive detainees transferred to Wisma Atlet: KPK Related News: KPK investigator in self-quarantine after contracting COVID-19 To close

MODIFIED BY INE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos