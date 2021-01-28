After Donald Trump’s Presidency, US Must Reform Democracy





I vividly remember the day Donald Trump was confirmed as the 45th President of the United States. I sat in my high school English class, unable to pay attention to my teachers’ comments on prose versus verse, stressed out imagining what American democracy would look like. Would he be tough on the Trump administration? Or would it crumble like other democracies around the world who had studied in school?

Looking back, I think I was very naive to believe that American democracy was perfect from the start. Not only because the pandemic illustrated the weaknesses of the healthcare, economic and education system in the United States, but also because Trump unwittingly exposed the cracks in the system. Perhaps this has been the silver lining of the past four years: the United States no longer has an excuse to ignore the failures of our political system because our faults are now vividly manifested to all.

With that in mind, I wanted to learn more about what the Trump administration has meant for American democracy and what kinds of reforms are needed for a post-Trump presidency.

I first watched a live broadcast of a Berkeley Conversations event titled American Democracy: Needed Reforms on September 30, 2020, in which UC President Emerita Janet Napolitano moderated a panel with three experts : Former US Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta, Dean of UC Irvine Law School. L. Song Richardson and Representative Eric Swalwell, D-Dublin.

Trump has exposed the presidency’s vulnerability to excess of authority and weaknesses in accountability, Napolitano noted. The panelists agreed that the United States is very divided and that the polarization between the Democratic and Republican parties is also reflected among Americans.

So how did we come to this? What caused this division? To answer these questions, I contacted Robert Reich, former US Secretary of Labor and professor of public policy at UC Berkeley. An expert in inequalities and good governance, he has written several books on the reform of American democracy. Responding four days after the inauguration of President Joe Bidens, the tone of the Reich was urgent.

American democracy was in trouble before Trump, Reich said in an email. Not only were blacks, Latinos, Native Americans and other racial and ethnic minorities all too often excluded, but large sums of money from big business and Wall Street flooded the democratic process, making it difficult for anyone to be heard. .

Therefore, the goal should not be to revert to a post-Trump idea of ​​the normal, but to work collectively towards a new standard that reflects American values.

Normality is what brought us Trump’s systemic racism, xenophobia, and homophobia; widening income inequality, Reich said in the email. The values ​​expressed in the Declaration of Independence, the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, the speech by Lincolns Gettysburg, and the speech by Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.s I Have a Dream are the core values ​​shared by most Americans, but we have a long way to go before we live up to them.

This highlights what the new White House administration under Biden must look like: The administration must make its democratic commitment clear and exemplify the characteristics that a healthy democracy builds on in its own actions, according to Reich.

Reich said these qualities include public spirit, concern for the common good, openness to different points of view, and concern for those with greater needs, or who are otherwise subjugated, in email.

I finally asked Reich if he believed that after four years of limiting our government institutions, our courts and our legislative branches constantly tested under Trump, American democracy had strengthened.

I like to think so, although the Trump years have also fueled cynicism about the government, which itself is an obstacle to real reform, Reich replied via email.

Still, I believe there are signs of hope. On his first day in office, Biden repealed several Trump-era policies and signed 17 executive orders, including the return of the Paris Climate Agreement.

While Reich has said administrations ‘top priority should be to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, he added that once the countries’ health crisis is resolved, more room for government action will become possible.

(It’s) very important that Biden aim high, be tall and bold, and make sure the audience sees and understands what he’s trying to do and why, Reich said in an email.

Perhaps if the Biden administration follows this approach, the United States can finally begin to correct its flaws and strive for the value of democracy shared by its citizens.

Contact Defne Karabatur at [email protected].

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos