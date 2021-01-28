Is PDM’s primary position changing?





The joint opposition under the banner of the Pakistan Democracy Movement (PDM) is in full swing to suppress the “selected” government of Imran Khan. On Tuesday, the PDM staged a protest outside the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP), ostensibly exposing the sources of funding for Pakistan’s ruling Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) government. Earlier this month, at a rally in Bahawalpur, its leaders vowed there was “ no backsliding ” and that once PDM lawmakers step down, that would be the call. to government reduction.

The PDM launched its movement from Gujranwala, where the speech of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif shocked many. During his speech on the video link, Sharif directly accused the military of overthrowing his government. “You can seize my properties, declare me a traitor, if you wish, but Nawaz Sharif will continue to speak to his people,” the former prime minister said.

In addition, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif also criticized the establishment. “The military establishment must not take sides with a political party and must be very careful,” she said during a speech.

The opposition blamed the military for bringing Khan to the prime minister’s office. Opposition believes the military “ selected ” Khan by massive rigging in the 2018 election. PDM has vowed Khan’s government will end soon. Even the PML-N claimed that the current government would end in January 2021.

“The government of Imran Khan would be dispatched following the Pakistan Democratic Movement protest campaign,” said Maryam Nawaz.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan criticized the opposition for denigrating the military and COAS Bajwa. After Nawaz’s speech in Gujranwala, the Prime Minister spoke at a ceremony saying, “The leader of the PML-N was using inappropriate ‘language’ against the military and ISI leaders at one point. where Pakistani soldiers constantly sacrificed their lives for the nation.

The PDM, in particular the PML-N and the JUI-F, directly targeted the army after the 2018 general elections. On the one hand, the PML-N and its senior leaders criticize the army for being seized the electoral vote.

According to them, the establishment took the public vote and established the government for their choice. Since 2018, the opposition has been ready to confront the military establishment. On several occasions, the opposition expressed such sentiments that a revolution seemed imminent.

But experts wonder why this “revolution” is postponed or delayed every time? Many believe it is because of a weak position of the opposition. There have always been reports and rumors about the PMLN’s “deal” with the establishment. The current example is the departure of Nawaz Sharif for London after being in hospital for days. The former prime minister not only got a bond, but was also allowed to fly abroad.

In addition, the second major party of the PDM is the PPP and its co-chair Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said he was shocked when Nawaz Sharif took the name COAS Bajwa directly. “It was a shock for me because, typically, we don’t talk like that during rallies. But Nawaz runs his own party and I can’t control what he says, just like he can’t control what I say, “Bilawal said. The PPP presence at PDM rallies has gradually declined in recent weeks.

Later, Maryam Nawaz also declared that the PML-N was ready to hold talks with the establishment, “provided the PTI government is dismantled”, adding that “the army is my institution”. Although it seems like a normal statement, but if you take the recent statements and attitude of PML-N in the recent past, it would seem like a major change.

Previously, senior PML-N leaders have repeatedly targeted the military for its role in politics, and now they are ready to speak if Khan’s government ends. Is the main position of the opposition changing? Or is he ready to “compromise”?

Many experts believe that Khan’s government is going nowhere because he and the military are on “the same wavelength”. The strict anti-army stance had an additional impact on the political vote and the reputation of PML-N. Even some former PML-N leaders criticized Nawaz and some quit the party because of Nawaz’s statement against Bajwa.

Many say that Sharif cannot just ask people to come to the roads for an anti-army revolution, while he himself is sitting in London. For many experts, this is a long process, requiring enormous commitment on the part of political leaders, who should not sign an “agreement” with the establishment for their own convenience and then criticize it.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos