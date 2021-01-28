Donald Trump’s expensive Irish visit





The U.S. Secret Service received a six-figure bill for Donald Trump’s two-day visit to his luxurious golf resort in western Ireland almost two years ago.

Protecting then-President Donald Trump while staying at the exclusive golf destination of Doonbeg in County Clare cost more than $ 524,000, according to documents released to RTE News.

The details, released by the Secret Service as part of a Freedom of Information request, reveal that most of the money, over $ 327,000 to be exact, was spent on car rentals during of Trump’s visit in June 2019.

Hotel accommodation cost an additional $ 136,000, of which about $ 10,500 was spent at the resort of billionaire former president Co. Clare.

Further analysis of the results reveals that nearly $ 18,000 was spent by the Secret Service on golf cart rentals, while an additional $ 10,700 was used for tent rentals, with a refrigerator rental costing $ 1,845. additional.

A few other attractive expenses include a $ 2,800 bill for glass from a Co. Clare window company, while a forklift was leased for $ 400 from a Limerick factory rental company.

Overtime and staff allowances accounted for $ 19,400 in costs, while rental and use of cell phones added an additional $ 2,500.

3

Trump’s brief visit to Ireland in 2019 included a meeting with then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and two nights at the Trump Doonbeg Resort.

Although the bill was paid by US taxpayer dollars, Irish taxpayers faced a colossal $ 22 million for the combined costs of police protection that year for Trump’s visit and a visit. prior to former Vice President Mike Pence.

However, that figure was eclipsed by the colossal $ 32 million spent to provide a steel ring around Pope Francis’ visit in 2018, while British Queen Elizabeth’s historic visit in 2011 cost, even more, $ 36 million.

3

During his controversial presidency, Trump has often been criticized for spending time in his own hotels and resorts at the expense of American taxpayers. He was accused of using his office to promote his private businesses.

However, before the pandemic arrived, businesses, including pubs and restaurants in Doonbeg, had reported a surge in visitor interest following the presidential visit.

The relatively unknown small village of Moneygall in County Offaly had previously received a similar boost after its most famous son, former President Barack Obama, visited in 2011.

Likewise, President Joe Biden’s distant relatives in Ballina, County Mayo and the Cooley Peninsula in County Louth hope the newly elected president will find time to visit his ancestral roots on his first official trip to Ireland.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos