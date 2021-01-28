Prime Minister Modi meets with UAE to strengthen bilateral ties after Covid

New Delhi: India and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday discussed opportunities for diversifying trade and investment ties to strengthen bilateral ties in a post-covid-19 pandemic world, a government statement said on Thursday.

The exchange of views took place during a telephone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The two leaders discussed the impact of the covid-19 pandemic in the region, and expressed satisfaction that the cooperation between India and the United Arab Emirates has not stopped even during the health crisis, ”he said. indicated a press release from Modis’s office.

They agreed to continue close consultations and cooperation to further strengthen the India-UAE partnership in the post-covid-19 world. In this context, they discussed the possibilities of further diversifying trade and investment links, ”he added.

The two leaders shared their confidence that the covid-19 crisis would soon be overcome and look forward to meeting in person in the near future, ”he added.

India-UAE ties have grown considerably in recent years, starting with a visit to Modi’s country in 2015. UAE investment in India is estimated at around $ 13-14 billion; it is the 10th largest FDI investor for India, according to the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs website. The UAE’s investments in India are mainly in five sectors, services, shipping, energy, construction activities, infrastructure and construction development, the ministry said.

The UAE has also pledged to invest in India’s National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) with investments to come since the two sides agreed on the matter during Modis’s visit in 2015.

There are 4,365 Indian companies, 238 trade agencies and 4,862 registered trademarks in the UAE, and the stock of Indian FDI entering the UAE stood at $ 6.2 billion at the end of 2017, according to data from the Ministry of UAE Economy. Most Indian companies have invested in real estate, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, transport, logistics, construction, financial and insurance activities, ”the Indian Ministry of Business note said. foreigners in the UAE.