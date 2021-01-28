Boris Johnson heads to Scotland as travel questions key

Boris Johnson has met soldiers setting up a vaccination center as well as workers at a coronavirus testing lab during his controversial visit to Scotland.

The Prime Minister banged his elbows in greeting soldiers at a site in Castlemilk, Glasgow, addressing members of the military as he toured the center.

He also donned PPE during a visit to the Lighthouse Laboratory on the campus of Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where coronavirus tests are being processed.

Mr Johnson questioned whether or not he should have made the trip due to travel restrictions across the UK.

Nicola Sturgeon said her visit to Scotland was not essential during the current lockdowns, saying politicians have a duty to lead by example as the public lives under strict restrictions.

But the trip to promote the Union was “absolutely essential” according to Cabinet member Michael Gove.

Amid signs of growing support for Scottish independence, the Prime Minister travels to Scotland on Thursday to say the Union has played a critical role in administering the Covid-19 vaccine, providing coronavirus testing and providing economic support.

There are growing concerns in Westminster over support for Scottish independence, as Ms Sturgeon argues there would be grounds for a new referendum if her SNP party wins a majority in the Holyrood election slated for May.

Mr Johnson’s official spokesperson said: ‘It is a fundamental part of the Prime Minister’s job to go out and see businesses, communities and people.

These are visits related to Covid. You have seen the Prime Minister do a number of them over the past few weeks.

Obviously it’s important that he continues to meet and see those who are on the front lines when it comes to those who are testing, those who are working so hard to put the vaccination plan in place.

Michael Gove told BBC Radio Scotland: Hes the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, it is absolutely essential that the Prime Minister is there to see how we are progressing on the front lines in our vaccine distribution and deployment program.

He is absolutely right that the Prime Minister not only thanks those responsible for the deployment, but also sees for himself how it goes.

It is extremely important that the Scottish Government and the UK Government work together to do whatever we can to support the deployment and see what we can do to improve it.

He said there was no better substitute for a leader than being there when asked why he wasn’t talking to people from a distance.

Mr Gove added: It is true that the Prime Minister will operate in a secure manner by Covid.

There will be no danger to anyone’s health. In fact, quite the contrary, what the Prime Minister is going to do is ensure that the deployment of the vaccine in Scotland gets the full support of the UK government.

SNP deputy chief Keith Brown said the Prime Minister’s trip proved he was in a panic about another referendum.

The MSP said: Obviously Boris Johnson is shaken. By calling this campaign trip essential, he is clearly a panicked prime minister, who knows the Conservatives are losing the independence argument.

Twenty polls in a row have shown that a majority of voters believe Scotland’s future should be in the hands of Scots, not Boris Johnsons.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Castlemilk – a community his party hit hard – was a mistake. His right to thank the armed forces that have helped fight COVID, but the best way to do that is to pay them properly, improve their conditions, and better support their families. pic.twitter.com/FDdvWkCzx6 – Stewart McDonald MP (@StewartMcDonald) January 28, 2021

The visit was supported by Opposition Leader Sir Keir Starmer.

The Labor leader insisted Mr Johnson had the right to see what was happening in all parts of the UK.

Sir Keir told LBC Radio: I’m with the Prime Minister on this one.

He is the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

It is important that he travels to see what is happening on the ground.