Poll: In the elections – Erdogan will not have the majority

Although elections in Turkey are scheduled for June 25, 2023, the issue of elections in Ankara was on the agenda some time ago. And now, a Make Institute survey has found that as many as 49% of Turkish citizens support early elections, along with 49% who say it is not necessary.

In terms of the seat map in the Turkish parliament, it appears that Turkey is facing an electoral campaign that would change the political map beyond all recognition. Due to the high blocking percentage – 10% – two parties that sit in parliament today may find themselves below the threshold. First, the Extreme National Movement Party (MHP), led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and coalition partners of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), receives 7.7%. This means that without him – Erdogan has no majority in Parliament. At the same time, a technical blockage with MHP will not help win the majority.

At the same time, a party currently below the blocked percentage is the Kurdish Democratic People’s Party (HDP) with 8%. In contrast, the Justice and Development Party continues to receive the highest 32.2% of the vote, followed by 22.5% in the Republican People’s Party (CHP) and the Good Party (iYi), which is greater than the blocked percentage. With 12.3%.

The parties that remain out of the blocking percentage are the new parties led by the Justice and Development Party: Future Party (GP) led by former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, which comprises 2.2% and the Party for Democracy and Progress (DEVA). Led by former Foreign Minister Ali Bazan, with just 2%. An interesting point is that no less than 10% of respondents – have not yet decided in their favor who they will vote for.

HDP Party supporters / Photo: AFP

Another reason for concern for President Erdogan comes from the question “How satisfied are you with your life?” Asked those who responded. Less than 73% of CHP voters and 54% of iYi party voters said they were dissatisfied. Among the right-wing parties, 14% of MHP voters and 11% of AKP voters are dissatisfied with their lives. Finally, the Turks are very concerned about the new US President Joe Biden, because 46% of those polled think that their choice is a bad development for Turkey.