What liberalism can learn from what it took to defeat Donald Trump





It was mostly unforeseen, the sudden feeling of exultation and exhalation mingling with a booming heart accompanied by a good, deep breath that the inauguration produced in so many. Even Bernie Sanders felt it, telling Seth Meyers he was crying with pleasure, in his now famous grandfather, when the new president was installed. Everyone suddenly erupted singing, British Great War poet Siegfried Sassoon wrote about another momentous transition day, Armistice Day, 1918, and people erupted on this occasion also from Lady Gaga and J.Lo at the ceremony, masks cautiously and morale is high, Bruce Springsteen being so entirely, Bruce gritty at night. This feeling of liberation has made some people a little reluctant to return to the assessment of the immediate past; having woken up from a bad dream, you are not inclined to want to spend too much time remembering all of its elements. The meaning of a fresh start is, of course, exploited by the righties of the Trumpite, shall we, and just pretend that this violent insurgency has not happened, but, even among the purest of heart and purpose , there is a virtue well felt in oblivion.

But it still seems useful to take an inventory of our own anticipations and predictions to open an investigation into what those on the liberal side of the argument were right and what they were wrong about the fate of democracy over the years. last four years. Like many others, I spoke loudly about what liberalism was and should be. I even wrote a book, intended as a sort of letter to my daughter, on what seemed to me to be her enduring values; not those of neoliberalism, as it is sometimes called, i.e. the ideology of fanatical free trade, or of classical liberalism, which also often means the ideology of fanatic free market, but a defense from the liberal humanist tradition which, of course, scoffers think is another name for the ideology of free trade fanatics, but it is not. This tradition derives as much from Montaigne as from Montesquieu, rooted in a vision of human fallibility as much as in any faith in bicameral legislatures and checks and balances. Since the middle of the 19th century, it has been a movement that uniquely sees the desire for egalitarian reform and a push for personal freedom as two faces of the same force; a movement for an ever wider sphere of personal freedom to love who we love and to speak our minds, and for an ever greater insistence on erasing the differences between people and giving equal rights to all sexes, colors and species.

The first lesson, and the rationale, for those of this liberal mindset is the continued demonstration of the superiority, both moral and pragmatic, of pluralism over purism. This truth has been demonstrated twice by this unlikely liberal hero Joe Biden, first in the Democratic primary and then in the general election. There was a prolonged moment, in 2018 and 2019, where a dominant belief on the left was that the only way to counter the extreme narrowness of Trumpism was with an equally sharp alternative. Bernie Sanders, whose Medicare for All values ​​and programs, dismantling the banks, a Green New Deal have long seemed admirable to many, still seemed to base his campaign on the belief that one could win the Democratic nomination without a majority, so much. that the minority was sufficiently motivated and engaged, and this as long as the rest of the field remained fragmented.

But the flames were extinguished. Biden, despite his uninspiring social media presence and generally antediluvian vibe, moved, like his party, to the left, but managed to muster a broad coalition to win the nomination, then did so to again against Donald Trump. This coalition’s pluralism spanned from its grassroots, among African American women, to those white suburban women who turned against Trump, to disgruntled Republicans in McCain, Arizona, to Latinos who alarmingly in some regions voted less democratic than in the past, but still voted democratic. (And don’t forget those neoconservatives Never Trumpers who seem to have played a small but significant role in key votes in key places.) It was a classic liberal coalition: many different types with one common goal. Sanders, by the way, is somehow still under-celebrated as a hero of this coalition: along with Biden, he has co-led unity task forces, to keep his supporters in the fold; never flinched in his support; and refused to play the diva-ish role that many in his sequel might have wished for, even when Biden sometimes despised the Socialists he had beaten, he had to bite his arm to be quiet. This solidarity, to use the old-fashioned left expression, was rooted both in his obvious affection for Biden and in his ability to grasp a set of priorities: winning the nomination for his own causes would have been great; defeating Trump for the cause of the country was essential.

The second complementary idea justified by the election of Bidens is that what is often belittled as centrism is simply a radicalism of reality. Biden arrives as a peacemaker and healer, a faith family man who isn’t afraid to speak up about faith. But, after four years of chaos and pandemic catastrophe, he has also presented the most progressive platform of any president in American history since FDR. He can be both at the same time, as he lives, like most people, a life reconstituted by a plurality of identities. His victory was made possible by months of years of truly unglamorous work by activists to register voters and overcome deterrents and build a base that can act. Anyone who has been on the phone with those who have been on the phone with people in Georgia, Michigan, and the other key states knows how hard they worked, not at the macro level of ideological certainty, but at the micro level of persuasion. pragmatic. It was, as liberal triumphs always are, achieved by thinking of the world in terms of many individual parts, and not of a single ideological whole.

The election confirmed the view that the strength of liberal democracy lies solely in the strength of liberal institutions, those intermediary custodians of social trust without which simple elections mean nothing. Perhaps their most moving force has been seen in the resistance of these Republican election officials in Georgia to outweigh the outrageous interference. Their integrity was not manifested in a melodramatic set of gestures of the kind JFK wrote about in his once famous (and partially ghost-written) book Profiles in Courage. It manifested itself in a set of commitments to established, democratic and bureaucratic procedures: abide by those rules, for these rules are fair, even if your side loses the sound of freedom as much as any bugle call.

What did the Liberals miss and go wrong? Above all, perhaps, the most important thing: that no matter how hard you try to properly assess the power of the irrational in human affairs, you can never adequately estimate it. What prompted the insurgent mob to storm Capitol Hill were primarily Trump’s lies, but also, in some cases, theories and beliefs that were not only hard to credit but even to tell. The QAnon theory of the world is not only alarmingly inconsistent but utterly implausible, and yet it motivates some to be ready to kill and be killed. It is always difficult for the liberal imagination to properly imagine fanaticism, and this is one of its failures. Liberalism persists in insisting that the extreme irrationalities of nationalism and ethnic tribalism can be appeased by this economic policy or this new bill. They can not. These grievances are an independent, self-healing force in human affairs as powerful as any that can be fought but never fully cured.

Yet, perhaps most importantly, the Liberals were right early on in how wrong Trump was. Many saw in 2016 what culminated in January 2021: that Trump was a steadfast enemy of democracy itself; that if Trump came to power, America would never fully recover. And, indeed, the damage caused may be even more serious than we can yet understand, let alone accept. The moral accounting of the Trump years has barely begun, and a failure by the new administration to do its job could lead to the rebirth of Trumpism, if not of Trump himself, in a more ferocious form than the one just adopted. But, for now, we breathe and sing and hope.

