Committee created to study the feasibility of Budapest’s candidacy for the 2032 Olympic Games





The Hungarian Olympic Committee (HOC) has created a committee to study the feasibility of hosting the Olympic Games in the capital Budapest in 2032. The Budapest 2032 committee will be chaired by Attila Szalay-Berzeviczy, former president of the Budapest Stock Exchange. Hungary never hosted the Olympics, but Budapest applied in 1916, 1920, 1936, 1944 and 1960. Budapest was also in the mix to apply for the 2024 Olympics, but withdrew from the race due to local opposition and calls for a referendum. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn recently said he “would like to live to see Hungary host the Olympics” which is certainly a boost to hopes for a 2032 candidacy. “The exclusive objective of the committee is to thoroughly examine the possibility for Budapest to submit its candidacy for the right to host the 2032 Summer Olympics,” said Budapest 2032 President Szalay-Berzeviczy. “The main task is to create a comprehensive macroeconomic feasibility and impact study, a complex task which is expected to take a year and a half.” Szalay-Berzeviczy is the great-great-grandson of the first president of the Hungarian Olympic Committee, Albert Berzeviczy. Gabriella Balogh, Gabriella Heiszler, Csaba Lantos, Sndor Nyl, Gbor Orbn, Anett Pandurics and Jzsef Vradi are on the list of other members of the Budapest 2032 Committee. Antal Kovcs – a 1992 Barcelona judo champion – is due to step down from the eight-person panel on behalf of the HOC Executive Board. The eight members of the Budapest 2032 Committee were unanimously approved by the Executive Board of the Hungarian Olympic Committee HOC “The members of the newly founded committee are accomplished captains of industry whose membership guarantees the professional and scrupulous conduct of this study,” said HOC President Krisztin Kulcsr. Several nations have already launched bids for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games. An offer from Queensland in Australia, centered on Brisbane, renewed its activities after being put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Queensland had been seen as one of the first favorites. Indonesian President Joko Widodo has ordered his cabinet to prepare a plan dedicated to the country’s bid to host the 2032 Olympics, which is now expected to focus on Jakarta rather than a future capital under construction in East Kalimantan. The Qatar Olympic Committee has expressed interest in the 2032 Games, as an Indian bid is expected and bid plans from Chengdu and Chongqing in China also emerged in November. A Rhein Ruhr City 2032 proposal has been made in Germany, but currently does not have government backing, while Turkish and Ukrainian officials have also suggested they could compete in the 2032 Olympics. After Tokyo 2020 – postponed until this year due to the global health crisis – Paris should organize the next Summer Olympics in 2024, then Paris in 2028.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos