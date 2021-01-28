Many more COVID-19 vaccines will be available in India to help the world tackle the pandemic quickly: PM

NEW DELHI: India will soon make many more COVID-19 vaccines available to other countries after two Made-In-India injections have already been introduced worldwide, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday while highlighting the global responsibility of the country in the fight against the pandemic.

In a special speech at the World Economic Forum’s online Davos Agenda Summit, Modi also said he wanted to assure the global business community that the situation would now change rapidly on the economic front as well and called on business from all over to participate in the nation’s growth journey.

Modi said some said in February-March 2020 India would be the country worst hit by COVID-19 and face a “tsunami of corona infections.”

“Some had spoken of 70 to 80 million people who expected to be infected in India, while others spoke of more than 20 lakh of possible deaths, but India did not let the disappointment s’ improve, ”he said.

“When COVID arrived, India had its share of problems. At the start of last year, several experts and organizations made several predictions that India would be the most affected by the pandemic. Looking at the state of countries with better health infrastructure, the world was right to worry about us, ”he said.

The Prime Minister, however, said amidst many doubts, he was here with “a message of belief, positivity and hope from over 1.3 billion Indians.”



Modi said: “We have turned the fight against the coronavirus into a popular movement and today India is one of the most successful countries in saving lives.”

“We have focused on developing a COVID specific health infrastructure, we have trained our human resources to fight this pandemic and we have made full use of the technology for testing and monitoring,” he said. .

Modi said India has started the world’s largest coronavirus vaccination program and its speed can be imagined from the fact that more than 23 lakh health workers were vaccinated in just 12 days.

In the coming months, we would meet our goal of vaccinating 30 million elderly people and people with co-morbidities, he said.

He said India made sure to meet its global responsibility by sending essential drugs to more than 150 countries, while COVID-19 vaccines were sent to other countries as well.

“While two vaccines made in India have already been introduced to the world, many more vaccines will be available in India,” he said.

“India’s upcoming vaccines will help other countries at a faster pace to fight the pandemic,” he added.

“In this time of crisis, India has also assumed its global responsibility from the beginning, after thousands of years of our country’s prayer – ‘Sarvey Santu Niramaya’: May the whole world be healthy”, a- he declared.

He said 18% of the world’s population is in India and it is a country that has saved humanity from a great catastrophe by saving its citizens from the pandemic.

We not only meet our needs for PPE kits and masks, but also by exporting and helping other countries. India has also launched the world’s largest vaccination campaign, he said.

“We have guided the world on how traditional Indian medicine Ayurveda can help improve immunity. Today India is sending its vaccine to several countries and helping to develop the infrastructure for vaccination successful, thus saving the lives of citizens of other countries, ”he said.

With a steady increase in cumulative recoveries, India’s COVID-19 recovery rate has reached almost 97%, which is one of the highest in the world, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health.

The total number of active cases in India has dropped to 1.73,740 and now represents just 1.62% of the total cases at 1.07 crore. So far, nearly 1.53 lakh people have lost their lives in the country.

Later, interacting with business leaders on the WEF platform, Modi said the COVID-19 crisis has taught us the basics of human values ​​and that “Industry 4.0 is for humans, not for the robots”.

He called for technology to become a tool that makes life easier, not a trap.

Modi said India has been putting a lot of emphasis on reform and incentive-based stimulus measures lately. Even during COVID-19, India has accelerated structural reforms in all sectors and these reforms are supported by PLI programs, he said.

“During the corona crisis, many countries were worried about how to reach their citizens directly financially, but you will be shocked to know that during this period India transferred over Rs 1.8 lakh crore directly to the bank accounts of over 76 crore people. ,” he added.

He also referred to a new initiative to provide a unique health identity card to 1.3 billion citizens for easy access to health care.

“I assure you that every success of India will help the world to succeed. Our mission Aatmanirbhar Bharat is fully committed to global good and the global supply chain,” he said.

Modi also spoke about Aadhaar, UPI transactions and data privacy laws.

India continued its economic activities during COVID with infrastructure works worth trillion rupees, creating jobs, the prime minister said.

“We insisted on saving every life. India now is moving forward to become Aatmanirbhar,” he said.

