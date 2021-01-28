Lawmakers Call for Expulsion of QAnon Representatives from US House | Donald Trump News





Some US lawmakers are calling for the impeachment of Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene following revelations of past social media activity endorsing plots that school shootings were false flag events and calling for violence against politicians democrats.

House Democrat Leader Nancy Pelosi told a press conference on Thursday that she was concerned about the Republican leadership that was prepared to overlook, ignore these statements. Assign her to the education committee, as she laughed at the murder of small children at Sandy Hook Elementary School. When she laughed at the murder of high school teens at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Republicans announced on Tuesday that Greene would serve on the House Education Committee, drawing criticism from Democrats.

Congressman Jimmy Gomez, a Democrat from California, announced on Tuesday that he would bring forward a resolution to expel Greene from Congress.

As if that weren’t enough to amplify conspiracy theories, a slew of recent media reports have now confirmed that MP Marjorie Taylor Greene previously backed up social media posts calling for political violence against the Speaker of the House. , members of Congress and former President Barack Obama Gomez said in a statement.

Greene, a first-term representative from Georgia, has faced controversy over her support for the QAnon conspiracy theory since her 2019 campaign.

The theory is based on unsubstantiated claims by interdimensional demons or psychic vampires, according to the adherent who works with a cabal of liberal celebrities and policymakers to traffic children. According to theory, former President Donald Trump was chosen to defeat this cabal.

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) walks through U.S. Capitol as Democrats debate impeachment article against U.S. President Donald Trump [File: Joshua Roberts/Reuters]Greene has been a staunch supporter of Trump, fighting Democrats on issues ranging from impeachment votes to installing metal detectors at the door of the Chamber following the Jan.6 pro-Trump riot on Capitol Hill .

Trump faces a historic second indictment for allegedly inciting a riot during a speech with a Senate trial scheduled for February 9.

Greenes’ controversies continued when news reports and a media watchdog, Media Matters, released previously unreported posts last week claiming the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Which has killed 17 people and injured 17 others, was supposed to inspire anti-gun legislation.

I’m told Nancy Pelosi tells Hillary Clinton several times a month that we need another school shooting in order to persuade the public to want strict gun control, Greene said in a Facebook post, according to Media Matters.

David Hogg, a shooting survivor who now advocates for gun control and has been confronted with Greene in the past, said it was horrific for an elected official to make such comments.

1/2 As we fight for peace, we also face massive amounts of death threats and armed intimidation just to no longer want our friends to die.

This is not the country we should be and it is not the country we should be.

David Hogg (He / Him) (@ davidhogg111) January 28, 2021

As we fight for peace, we also face massive amounts of death threats and armed intimidation just to no longer want our friends to die, Hogg said on Twitter.

Greene also appeared to like an article in 2018 that said a bullet to the head would be faster to take Pelosi off, according to CNN.

Greene also wrote of conspiracies over the Obama administration’s historic Iran nuclear deal, and one commentator asked: Now can we put them on hold? referring to Obama and Clinton.

The scene is getting ready. The players fall into place. You have to be patient. It has to be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them go, Greene replied.

Greene released a personal statement on Twitter which did not deny that she liked Facebook posts, but said many people have controlled her social media accounts over the years.

Fake News CNN is writing another bestselling article about me, focusing on my time before I ran for political office.

I will never back down from the enemy of the American people and neither will you. pic.twitter.com/K3JuvqrDGS

Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) January 26, 2021

Gomez is not the first lawmaker to seek his removal. Representative Jason Crow, a Democrat from Colorado, previously told CNN on Jan. 13: We were looking at our options in the House on how to stop this. And whether this is an eviction procedure, a censorship, we cannot leave that in place.

Expulsion from the House requires a two-thirds majority vote in the 435-seat chamber. Democrats currently hold 221 seats.

It remains unclear whether enough Republicans would join their fellow Democrats to kick Greene out.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos