Prime Minister Imran Khan calls 2008-2018 a ‘decade of darkness’





Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing a rally in Islamabad to present a documentary drama “Paani ke pankh”, January 28, 2021. Geo News

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that the period 2008-2018 was a “decade of darkness” for Pakistan.

Speaking of previous governments that have come and gone during this time, he said they “only think about their own election campaigns instead of planning ahead” of resources.

“They thought about their elections instead of building roadblocks.”

He was addressing a rally in Islamabad organized to present a docu-drama “Paani ke pankh” which underlines the importance for Pakistan to exploit its hydropower capacities.

The Prime Minister said it was due to the mismanagement of the previous government that electricity rates were high. The agreements made were such that whether or not there was energy use, payments had to be made, he said.

The prime minister said the secret to China’s progress is long-term planning.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that in Pakistan, after 50 years, two new dams are being built, when this should have been an activity that would have taken place “from time to time”.

“If we had built dams in time, we would have an electricity generation capacity of 70,000 MW,” he said.

Criticizing the opposition for saying that the current government has accumulated more debt for Pakistan, he reminded them that when the PTI came to power, the country was in debt of Rs 25 trillion. Of the Rs 11,000 paid, Rs 6,000 went to interest payment, he said.

He went on to say that due to a depreciation of the rupee, the debt had increased by 3 trillion rupees.

PM Imran added that of a target of Rs 2 trillion for tax collection, there was a deficit of Rs 800 billion due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pakistan must aim for self-reliance and not please others

PM Imran Khan that Pakistan should always aim to be self-reliant and not be afraid to have big dreams.

“People are talking about projecting a sweet image for Pakistan. What does even a soft image mean? […] Will the world then start to think highly of us? “Said the Prime Minister.

He said Pakistan should not fall for this misconception. “It’s an inferiority complex. When a country loses confidence in itself, it starts to think about how to please others,” said the prime minister.

Pakistan ‘suffered’ by driving out western ideologies

“We should never think about doing something the West wants. Like when Musharraf spoke of ‘enlightened moderation’. […] No one knew what it was. People thought that the more western they looked, the more moderate they would appear, ”Prime Minister Imran Khan said, adding that a nation only does such things when it lacks confidence.

He said Pakistan only needs to project an image that it is an independent nation, a nation that stands tall, has confidence and believes in its future and does not depend on any other nation. “Only then will the world respect such a nation.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan said taking part in “someone else’s war” was a major mistake, referring to Pakistan supporting the United States after 9/11 in the fight against terrorism.

“We fell under pressure and participated in their war […] We first participated in the [Soviet-Afghan War] in the 80s and glorified the mujahedin […] And then after September 11, we called them terrorists and, at their request, we started to fight them ”, declared the Prime Minister, adding that of course Pakistan had“ suffered ”then.

The nation must understand that strength comes from within

“So what lesson have we learned from the past? We have to strengthen the nation and make it stand on its own. We have to prepare the nation to pay taxes, without which we will not be able to educate our citizens. Take care of them. health or improve infrastructure ”, continued the Prime Minister.

He said it is the nation that has to pay taxes “so that we don’t ask for subsidies elsewhere”. “As our state of mind begins to change, trust me, I say this as a man who has seen the world, Pakistan’s enormous potential will begin to unfold.”

The prime minister said the country was endowed with countless bonuses, saying “we are selling too low and lacking in faith”.

“The day we have the confidence that we can compete with any other country, the nation will reach great heights.”

