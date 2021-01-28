YouTube suspends Donald Trump indefinitely, stops monetizing Rudy Giuliani clips





YouTube has indefinitely suspended Donald Trump from the platform and said it would also prevent former President Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer from monetizing his clips, US media reported.

It comes a week after the social media giant confirmed it would extend the ban on Trump’s channel – which has just under three million subscribers – by joining other social media platforms to ban its accounts following the murderous riot of January 6 on Capitol Hill.

The Google-owned company has been criticized for being slow to respond to the violence in Washington, as well as for the proliferation of conspiracy theories on the platform.

“Given concerns about the current potential for violence, the Donald J. Trump channel will remain on hold,” a YouTube spokesperson told Politico.

The company has said separately that Giuliani’s account will be banned from the partnership program – which allows creators to make money from their videos – after repeatedly violating its policy against publishing misleading information about the US election .

The 76-year-old posted videos titled “The Biden Crime Family Payment System” and “Election Theft of the Century” on his channel, which has approximately 6,000,000 subscribers.

The ban on making money from his music videos comes as the former New York mayor faces a $ 1.3 billion (roughly Rs. 9,500 crore) lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems after he alleges over the social networks that the company had engaged in electoral fraud.

According to YouTube, Giuliani will be able to appeal the decision in 30 days – provided the underlying issues have been resolved.

Does WhatsApp’s New Privacy Policy End Your Privacy? We discussed it on Orbital, our weekly tech podcast, which you can subscribe to through Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos