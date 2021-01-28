Checking the status of West Sulawesi earthquake refugees, 3 ministers from Jokowi walk through tents and public kitchens



Merdeka.com – Minister of Coordination of Human Development and Culture (PMK) Muhadjir Effendy, Minister of Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection (Minister PPPA) Bintang Puspayoga and Minister of Social Affairs (Mensos) Tri Rismaharini visited displaced victims earthquake Mamuju and Majene, West Sulawesi, Thursday (28/1). The visit of three collaborators to President Joko Widodo (JokowiThis is to ensure the condition of residents affected by an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 that occurred on January 15, 2021. Based on surveillance from merdeka.com, after arriving at Tampa Padang Mamuju Airport, the three of them immediately went to evacuation camps in Sulai Village, Ulumanda District, Majene Regency. by helicopter. There, ministers saw firsthand the condition of the refugees and greeted them. Even some aid was distributed again. © 2021 Merdeka.com/Ahmad Udin It did not last long, in the main refugee camp at Manakarra Mamuju stadium, three ministers once again welcomed a number of refugees into the stadium. Even PMK Minister Muhajir Effendy was seen walking around the evacuation tent. Meanwhile, PPPA Minister Bintang Puspayoga and Social Minister Tri Rismaharini visited a trauma healing tent for children affected by the earthquake. Not only that, the public kitchen for refugees was the target of the minister’s visit. “The cooking is improving, it’s true, there is chicken meat. Yesterday, on my first visit the day after the earthquake, my eggs were boiled because that’s what they were there. Risma said with a laugh, remembering the four-defended egg. Before leaving for Jakarta, the group of ministers again gave cash compensation to the families of the 105 victims who symbolically died as a result of the earthquake. [gil]

