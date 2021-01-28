Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the World Economic Forum: India has the capacity to strengthen the global supply chain | India Business News





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India had braved all difficulties in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and had the capacity to strengthen global supply chains.

Addressing the Davos dialogue of the World Economic Forum by video conference, Modi said that India launched “Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan” with the desire to increase the capacity of our economy.

Highlighting India’s efforts to take proactive steps to fight Covid, the prime minister said two vaccines made in India have already been introduced to the world and many more vaccines from the country will be available soon.

Here are the key points of Modi’s address:

* In just 12 days, India vaccinated more than 2.3 million healthcare workers. In the coming months, we will reach our goal of vaccinating 300 million elderly people and people with co-morbidities.

* India is saving the lives of people in many other countries around the world by sending Covid vaccines and developing the necessary infrastructure for vaccination.

* We have done one reform after another to provide a high growth trajectory for the economy during this decade.

* India has insisted on saving every life and is now in the process of becoming atmanirbhar (self-sufficient).

* We have continued our economic activities even during the pandemic with infrastructure works worth trillions of rupees creating jobs.

* India has assumed its global responsibility from the start. When the airspace was closed in many countries, we took over a lakh of citizens to their countries and delivered essential medicines to over 150 countries.

* The government has continuously taken several major steps to boost manufacturing in India.

* The corporate tax rate has been reduced to 15 percent for new manufacturing units.

* GST rates have been reduced. Thanks to the GST and faceless valuation, the tax structure has been simplified. Labor laws have been reformed

* Several points have been decriminalized in company law.

* To increase competitiveness, the connectivity infrastructure has been strengthened. During the pandemic we have seen that Indian companies are able to cope with the supply shock, they have maintained medical supply in India and around the world.

* Transactions on the UPI platform crossed 2 billion per month. A large part of these transactions is done via applications developed by private players.

* In December, transactions worth Rs 4 lakh crore activated via UPI systems. Several countries are looking to replicate UPI networks.

* We encourage investment in advanced technologies like AI, additive manufacturing and interdisciplinary cyber-physical systems

