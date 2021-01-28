Politics
Our Covid vaccine works, insists Boris Johnson
PM supports AstraZeneca vaccine despite German decision
Boris Johnson said he was not concerned about Germany’s decision that the AstraZeneca vaccineshould only be recommended for those under 65, as he argued, evidence shows that it “provides a good immune response in all age groups.”The Prime Minister’s responseduring a visit to Scotland comes as the EU vaccine crisis worsens, with Germany facingshortages that will last until April, according to the country’s health minister. Compare that to Britain’s progress with our deployment –search here. AstraZeneca vaccine production site in Belgium emergedwas attacked yesterdayat the request of the European Commission. EU officials suspect the company of selling stocks of European vaccines reserved for non-EU countries, including Britain. Yet Downing Street did not rule outshipment of vaccine stocks to Europeto help with supply issues. Here ishow the European press reactedto the EU vaccine spewed out with Britain.
Meanwhile, Nicola Sturgeon hasrefused to follow the UK government’s requestnot to publish the vaccine supply figures. The Prime Minister’s challenge comes as the Prime Minister paid a visit to Scotland, where he distanced himself from comments by Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg, whocalled Mrs. Sturgeon “moanalot”for criticizing Mr Johnson’s trip as non-essential.Tom harrisargues thatof course travel is essential– because Mr Johnson is the Scottish Prime Minister.
‘Underage girls’ claims in Maxwell court documents
Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly ordered a “room full of underage girls” to dance and sexually touch each other in front of convicted pedophile Jeffery Epstein,according to newly unsealed court documents. Ms Maxwell has also been accused of stealing the passport of a 15-year-old victim after she refused to have sex with the billionaire financier. Ms Maxwell, a former British socialite, denies helping her ex-boyfriend Epstein recruit and prepare girls for sex. Hundreds of documents relating to Ms Maxwell’s second deposition have been made public in the United States, as haveunpublished photos of Virginia Giuffre, taken when she was young.
Royal documentary banned by Queen leaked
It was a bold move designed to rekindle public interest in the royal family. But it turned out that seeing Prince Charles chopping lettuce for a family barbecue while the Duke of Edinburgh struggled to brown the sausages also destroyed their mystique. In 1972 the Queen ordered the infamous BBC documentary of the fly on the wall to be locked down and it has never been seen in full since – until now.Click here to see the picturesfrom the 90-minute program, Royal Family, uploaded to YouTube earlier this month – and in a reviewChris Bennionexplains why the documentaryhumanizes the Windsors much better than The Crown.
Also in the news: other headlines today
Corbyn’s Assault| A man who spat in Jeremy Corbyn’s face during an argument in the street before threatening the wife of the former Labor leader has avoided jail and was sentenced to jail in the community.Read on for more details.
Around the world: why China refuses to cooperate with the United States
Winter is well advanced in Washington and Beijing, where sub-zero temperatures correspond to bilateral relations that are far from melting. A week after Biden’s presidency began, the United States and China have already indicated where each side hopes to start in terms of engagement. Unsurprisingly, neither nation may agree on where to start.Sophia yananalyzes why China will not cooperate with Mr BidenUntil the United States backs offon the South China Sea and human rights.
Thursday interview
Giorgio Armani: “ Disposable fashion is the worst concept ”
