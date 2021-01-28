Opinion | Turkey plans to play hardball. Here’s how Team Biden should react.





Increasingly self-confident and with growing home defense capabilities, Turkey’s strongman is no longer interested in being a staunch member of the West. He believes that Turkey must pursue its own destiny with itself in the driver’s seat. Now he is seeking a reset with the Biden administration which recognizes Turkey’s new reality as he sees it. [Donald] Trump has done us a service in some ways by removing US sanctions, said a senior Erdogan adviser, referring to the Trump administration’s last-minute announcement of CAATSA sanctions against the military procurement agency Turkey in December for its purchase of Russian equipment. We can move forward on a clean slate. The relationship between Ankara and Washington was once touted as a strategic partnership, but that now rings hollow given the deep mutual mistrust. Over the past few days, I have spoken with several of Erdogans’ top collaborators and former advisers as they prepare for the Biden era. Trump had his own way of treating Erdogan, bypassing his own establishment and making personal deals with the Turkish leader, but failing to resolve any of the alliance’s major issues. Erdogan would ideally like Biden to act like Trump, but in the absence of that he is hoping for a big deal involving US concessions on the S-400s, Syria and a major case against a Turkish state bank in New York. We are the only country to push back Russian expansionism in Syria and elsewhere, said the same Erdogan adviser. President [Erdogan] has developed a relationship with [Vladimir] Putin and is the only Western leader who can have a frank conversation with him. The Biden administration should see it as an asset. Reluctant to abandon Russia, the Turks believe they should be able to have a foot in either side. But it seems that little appetite for it. The idea that one of our so-called strategic partners is in fact in line with one of our biggest strategic competitors in Russia is not acceptable, Antony Blinken, now Secretary of State , said during his confirmation hearing in the Senate last week. We need to take a look to see the impact of the existing sanctions and then determine if [there is] more must be done. As Biden himself has known from his days as vice president, Erdogan is a tough negotiator, even with a weak hand. It remains economically and electorally vulnerable but will not show it. Erdogan negotiates by making everyone around him believe that there is no tomorrow and no chance of compromise, a former Erdogan lieutenant told me. Ultimately, what he wants in return for not using the S-400s is a personal relationship with Biden, as he had with Trump and Putin. And no more headaches regarding human rights and democracy. Emerging as the only interlocutor in Washington-related issues, argued the former adviser, this was Erdogans way of ensuring the continuation of his regime. Turkey is gearing up for a tough deal, and Blinkens’ remarks suggest the Americans are not in the mood to pull the plug either. More surprisingly, Erdogan’s senior adviser told me that Ankara was ready to normalize its relations with Armenia. In November, Turkey supported the Azerbaijani military campaign against Armenia, but the official now says they could engage with their historic enemy and even open the border crossing: the problem for us has always been the Armenian occupation of Azeri territory. It is now resolved. If Armenia is ready to take a step, we are ready. Cyprus and Armenia may not be at the heart of Turkish-American relations, but resolving these conflicts would greatly benefit Ankaras’ relations with the West. Americans never understood how to treat Erdogan, and the Turkish president never got tired of playing hardball. Maybe the key to mending that relationship this time around is a little social distancing. Rather than focusing on a big top-down reset, Turkey and the United States could do better with baby steps, keeping the door open for a brighter future.

