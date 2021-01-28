Could Donald Trump end up like Ross Perot?





Ross Perot caused a stir when he ran for President as an Independent in 1992 against Republican President George HW Bush and Democrat Bill Clinton and William (Bill) Jefferson Clinton. Biden knows that curing the United States means addressing the pandemic and the economy. Can the media regain credibility under Biden? MORE. For a while in the spring of 1992, Perot led the polls. He then shocked the political world by withdrawing from the race at the Democratic convention, to return in time to participate in the debates. Perot ended up with 19% of the vote, the highest vote for an independent or third candidate since a former president, Theodore Roosevelt, ran on the progressive ticket in 1912 and came second in the popular vote .

After losing to Clinton in 1992, Perot essentially disappeared. He ran for the Reform Party again in 1996, but his time had passed. His support fell to 8%. His career seems to confirm what historian Richard Hofstadter wrote: third parties are like bees. Once they sting, they die.

The Perot movement, like the Trump movement, was driven by contempt for politics. But the similarity ends there.

The Perot movement was difficult to pin down ideologically. Trumps’ support, on the other hand, is deeply conservative, especially on social issues such as race, religion, immigration and climate change.

Right-wing themes were much less important to the Perot movement, which had more to do with process than values. Perot believed in the proper functioning of government. He has talked endlessly about hiring world-class technologically skilled experts to find solutions to problems like federal debt.

There were hints of bigotry and authoritarianism in the Perot movement (Ross for Boss) but nothing like the cult of Donald Trump’s hero Donald Trump FBI says California extremist may have targeted Newsom House Democrat is touting the resolution to kick Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress Facebook for recalling political content on the platform LEARN MORE. Perot had confidence in popular democracy. Its main idea was to ask experts to find solutions to public policy problems, and then to hold electronic town halls where the solutions could be debated and approved. It was a highly rational but naïve vision: government without politics. By comparison, Trump’s vision is intensely personal and autocratic: a government with one legitimate interest, that of Trump himself.

The impact of the Perot movement was limited to one or two issues. Its biggest problem was the deficit, which Perot and his supporters saw as a dramatic example of government failure caused by politics. When Bill Clinton took office in 1993, he assumed that Perot had prepared the country for a dramatic move toward deficit reduction. Democrats passed a tax hike on high-income taxpayers that turned out to be a political disaster, contributing in 1994 to the loss of the Democrats’ majority in the House of Representatives for the first time in 40 years. Perot also embraced criticism of free trade, especially the North American Free Trade Agreement, which he said would cause the giant noise of American jobs moving to Mexico.

The Trump movement is likely to have more resistance for several reasons. The first is that Trump has taken strong and provocative positions on the most divisive cultural issues in American politics: white supremacy, religious freedom, resentment of government mandates, and gun rights. Trump’s positions on these issues were generally held not by majorities but by intensely engaged right-wing minorities. Pro-Trump protests were often motivated by traditional cultural values ​​losing their dominance and even becoming unsavory (like white supremacy).

The ideological divide in American politics has intensified for 50 years. Trump didn’t create it. He exploited it by doing something no other president had done: instead of trying to heal the division like his four predecessors had promised (and failed) to do, Trump l ‘deliberately fed.

There is another reason why Trumps’ extreme views gained some popular legitimacy: Trump was President of the United States. Perot was not. The state power behind him helped legitimize Trump’s radical positions. Like his utterly irresponsible and unverified claim that the 2020 election was stolen. A Reuters-IPSOS poll in November found that just over half of Republicans believe Trump legitimately won the election.

The fact that Trump led a large Perot political party did not give Trump legitimacy to around 30% of the public. A former Arizona Republican Party chairman, deeply divided over Trumpism, told the New York Times: The Right became even more emboldened because it had someone in the top position with a giant megaphone. In Arizona and other states, conservatives are mounting primary challenges to purge Republican members of Congress who support Trump’s impeachment.

Despite its defeat in the election, Trumpism is in the ascendancy of the Republican Party. And it’s likely to stay upward unless and until it’s firmly established that it’s a losing message.

What Republicans need is an alternative leader with a conservative appeal who can challenge Trumpism. It won’t be easy.

Between 2016 and 2020, Trump gained more than 11 million supporters. (The Democrat ticket won 15.4 million.)

Where do Trumps’ earnings come from? He did much the same in both elections with young voters, women, and college graduates. His earnings came mainly from minorities. Trump did not carry minorities, but he gained 4 percentage points with black and Latino voters and 7 points with Asian Americans. The trump card with minority voters remains the biggest unexplained mystery of the 2020 election.

Bill Schneider is a professor at the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University and author of Standoff: How America Became Ungovernable (Simon & Schuster).

