The root cause of the embezzlement

TEMPO.CO, JakartaThe diversion of social assistance shows that there are fundamental weaknesses in the protection offered to the poor in Indonesia. This is proof of the lack of commitment from the government and the party that claims to care about the little people.

The revelations of new names involved in the embezzlement of social assistance from the Ministry of Social Affairs show the chaotic state of bureaucracy and the moral bankruptcy of public officials in Indonesia. It is perhaps the only country where funds intended for the poor are stolen by the political elite. Paradoxically, the main authors come from the party in power, the same political party that claims to be from the common people.

Over the past two weeks, investigators from the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) have worked hard to uncover the involvement of two members of the House of Representatives (DPR) of the Indonesian Struggle Democratic Party (PDI-P ): Herman Hery and Ihsan Yunus. Their offices, homes and a number of businesses suspected of being affiliated with them were searched by law enforcement. The KPK’s swift action to follow up on the confession of former Social Affairs Minister Juliari Peter Batubara, who is already suspect in this case, deserves to be supported.

Herman and Ihsan are no ordinary politicians. Herman is the chairman of the DPR Law Commission, the law enforcement associate in the legislature, while Ihsan is the deputy chairman of the DPR Social Commission, the body that should oversee the work of the ministry. of Social Affairs. Both are also important men in the leadership of the PDI-P.

Herman and Ihsan played an important role in the embezzlement of social assistance. They would have obtained the majority of the contracts for the supply of goods during the 12 stages of assistance with a total value of Rp4 trillion. In other words, half of the welfare budget of Rs.6.8 trillion for Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Tangerang and Bekasi fell into their hands. The rest would have been controlled by Juliari.

Their method was simple: Herman and Ihsan are believed to have borrowed the names of several companies in exchange for tempting payments. After getting the quotas to provide social assistance, the value of the groceries in each package was reduced. Economic actors who have authorized the use of their company names in this way also face appropriate sanctions.

While the investigation continues, Herman and Ihsan must be suspended from the DPR. This would send a clear signal of their party’s commitment to fighting corruption. As the winner of the last two elections, the PDI-P must set an example of clean governance. Allowing these two men to stay in the DPR will make things difficult for the KPK and also lead people to suspect that this corruption has been blessed by the party leadership.

There are also indications that Herman attempted to obstruct law enforcement by using his position and authority in the CMA. Without political support, it will be nearly impossible for the KPK to unravel this matter from top to bottom, including investigating reports of the involvement of politicians more powerful than Herman.

The decision of the new Minister of Social Affairs, Tri Rismaharini, to change the system of distribution of social assistance from basic commodity packages to cash transfers deserves support. This new method of assistance in the form of cash by wire transfer or other methods should be rolled out across Indonesia, not just in the capital.

And Minister Risma must not stop there. It must also abandon the charitable style of aid distribution which treats the poor as helpless objects. It should not continue with Santa Claus’ way of providing assistance which is only good for the image of politicians but which does not change the structural poverty in this country much.

Of course, this kind of fundamental change has to start with President Joko Widodo. The government’s bias with the poor must be reflected in the preparation of the state budget. It is hard to believe that the president is sincere about reducing the poverty rate when the budget of the Ministry of Social Affairs in 2020 is only 62.77 billion rupees, far less than the 131 billion rp allocated at the Ministry of Defense. Although as a result of the pandemic social assistance funds were increased to 124.7 trillion rupees, it is still less than the budget of the ministry headed by Prabowo Subianto.

This imbalance is even more evident if we look at the funding of the Ministry of Health, which is at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic, and which has only been allocated Rp 84.3 trillion this year despite the fact that this ministry requires considerable funding if it is to succeed in bringing Covid-19 under control.

Only loathsome thieves would be willing to steal welfare funds and view the poor, the elderly and the disabled as a group of weak fools whose rights can simply be taken away at any time. The small budget allocation and their derogatory view of the poor are proof of the politicians’ lack of commitment to the little people. Without a fundamental change in this regard, the misappropriation of funds in favor of the poor is likely to continue.

