Lexington – Republicans must choose between Donald Trump and reality | United States

THIS IS AN embarrassing time for the QAnon conspirators who trust Donald Trump. The day of the inauguration came and went without mass execution of satanist democratic pedophiles. The storm, as a million QAnon followers called this desired event, was a shower. So there was no celebration after Mr. Trump’s massacre either. No plan, no Q, nothing, one follower muttered, referring to the Dark Prophet of the Plot, an imaginary Trump aide, on the Telegram messaging platform the group flocked to.

This follows his expulsion from Twitter and Facebook, after the QAnon conspirators helped lead the assault on Capitol Hill. Companies have since blocked the accounts of tens of thousands of people; the FBI arrested some of the suspected insurgents, including Jacob Chansley, Shaman QAnon. One of the plot architects Ron Watkins, a Japan-based conspiracy theorist who administered the now-defunct 8chan website where Qs’ cryptic messages were posted, said the game was over. We gave it our all, he wrote on Telegram, in a non-millennial way. Some researchers believe he and his father, an Air Force veteran and former pornographer who once ran a pig farm outside of Manila, allegedly wrote Q’s cryptic messages that fueled the plot.

An even more successful conspirator, Alex Jones of Infowars, also kindled the nonsense he once helped spread: to ridicule QAnon as a bunch of witches and warlocks. But QAnon is not going away. Updated versions of it are spreading, including one on TikTok which pushed the storm back to March 4. And the conspiratorial impetus behind QAnon will be even more lasting. Half of Mr. Trump’s supporters said they believed his basic lies: that he was fighting a high-level democratic operation on sex with children. As it suggests, the plot is not only dangerous in itself, but both symptom and cause of the greater epistemic and democratic crisis that Mr. Trump has moved from the darker parts of the internet to the Republican mainstream.

America has a rich history of conspiracism, due to its anti-government, apocalyptic religious and entrepreneurial traditions. Pat Robertson, a 90-year-old televangelist and former Republican presidential candidate, exemplified the latter two by predicting that Mr. Trump would undoubtedly be re-elected and preside over a period of great peace, before the likely end of the world in 2025. After that Mr. Trump refused to accept his defeat, Mr. Robertson accused the then president of living in an alternate reality.

The left also has overlapping theories, often involving predatory bankers, and sometimes pushed by Michael Moore or Oliver Stone. Yet the paranoid style of American politics has been most pronounced on the right. During the Red Scares of the 1950s and 1960s, led by Joseph McCarthy and the John Birch Society, she almost subsumed her. And the past two decades have witnessed an even greater explosion of right-wing confabulation: fueled by the anti-empiricism of the Republican elite, the politics of grassroots grievance, and new opportunities to turn the denial of the climate change, Benghazi trutherism and the end. frenzies of the days that followed.

Infowars, on which Mr. Jones spends three-quarters of his time making anti-government lies and the rest peddling quack supplements, such as Super Male Vitality, to incite his listeners into the coming civil war, has more 12 million visits to its website per month. . Fox News, where Tucker Carlson this week attacked QAnon’s crackdown as a government mind control, has millions more viewers. Such a mastery of the truth was one of the favorable conditions for Mr. Trump, who appeared on Mr. Joness’ show and echoed many of his talking points during his 2016 primary campaign. , the former president, a non-fictitious conspirator, not only amplified the rise of the right-wing plot; he also transformed it.

A truly prophetic book by political scientists Russell Muirhead and Nancy Rosenblum, published in 2019 while QAnon was still in its infancy, describes Mr. Trumps’ conspiracy theories as a political step. Past conspiracies have usually sought to explain a truly surprising event, like the ability of a lone gunman to murder the most protected man alive. They also tended to flourish among the helpless. Mr. Trump promoted conspiracies, from the Trump Tower and the Oval Office, only to demonize and invalidate his opponents, including the democratic system itself. So his assertion that Barack Obama was born in Africa; his attacks on fake news and any deep state agency or dedicated official hindered him; and his illusion of electoral fraud. The QAnon plot, which Mr. Trump directly promoted, was essentially an effort by his supporters to write these fabrications into one narrative.

For Mr. Muirhead and Ms. Rosenblum, Mr. Trump’s conspiracy amounts to a model of political success in a post-truth world, which imitators will likely follow. It’s hard to disagree. Mr. Trump’s fortunes are a triumph of illusion over political gravity. Although leading his party to defeat, his leaders may be on the verge of absolving him for instigating an insurgency meant to reverse that defeat, as most party voters still revere him, in part because they do not believe that he was defeated.

It’s a mind-boggling achievement, even though it has been brewing for decades. And the long-standing structural weaknesses Mr. Trump has exploited, including the grievance policy Mr. Carlson advocates, the erosion of the established media, the anarchy of the Internet, will endure. The crackdown on twitters on QAnon has little impact in comparison.

Back to life back to reality

The fight for American democracy cannot be won by corporations, election officials or judges. This will be decided by Republican politicians, who now have the option to reset the terms of the battle. Democracy thrives as a competition of ideas; it merges together like a war of interests. But without the common reality that was the only primary target of Mr. Trumps’ attacks, it cannot work.

