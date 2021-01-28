Opinion | To counter China’s rise, US should focus on Xi

This last point is important. Any effective strategy between the United States and China will be rooted in the two national values and national interests. This is what has long distinguished the nation of China in the eyes of the world. The defense of universal liberal values ​​and of the liberal international order, as good as the maintenance of the world power of the United States must be the double pillar of the global call to arms of the Americas.

The US strategy must also be fully coordinated with the main allies. It has nothing to do with making the allies feel good; it’s because the United States now needs them to win. China closely monitors alliances and places great importance on its calculation of the evolution of the overall balance of power between the United States and itself. The reality is that, as the gap between Chinese and American power narrows during the 2020s, the most credible factor that can alter this trajectory is if American power is augmented by that of its main allies.

This means, realistically, that the United States must act on the broader political and economic needs of its key allies and partners rather than assuming that it will choose to take a common and coordinated strategic position on China out of kindness. of heart. Unless the United States also takes into account that China has become the major trading partner of most, if not all, of its major allies, this underlying economic reality alone will have an increasing influence on the will of traditional allies to challenge international China more and more assertive. behaviour.

Washington must also rebalance its relations with Russia, whether it likes it or not. It is essential to effectively strengthen American alliances. Dividing Russia from China in the future is also. Allowing Russia to drift fully into China’s strategic embrace over the past decade will remain the biggest geostrategic mistake of successive US administrations.

The Biden administration must never forget the inherently realistic nature of the Chinese strategy it seeks to defeat. Chinese leaders respect strength and despise weakness. They respect consistency and despise hesitation. China does not believe in strategic vacuums.

The White House needs to understand that China remains very concerned about the military conflict with the United States for the time being, but that attitude will change as the military balance shifts over the next decade. If a military conflict breaks out between China and the United States, and China fails to decisively win, then the party’s national propaganda offensive for many years proclaims the inevitable rise of China Xi would fall probably and the regime’s general political legitimacy would collapse.

America must also deal with the home front, particularly national economic and institutional weaknesses. The success of China’s rise to power has been based on a meticulous strategy, executed for over thirty-five years, of identifying and remedying China’s structural economic weaknesses in manufacturing, trade, finance, human capital and now technology. The United States must now do the same.

Finally, for Xi too, it’s the economy, stupid. Barring a defeat in any future military action, the biggest factor that could contribute to Xis’ downfall is economic failure. This would mean large-scale unemployment and lower living standards for the Chinese people. Full employment and raising the standard of living have been essential components of the unwritten social contract between the Chinese people and the CCP since the tumult of the Cultural Revolution.

Based on these organizational principles, a detailed and operationalized strategy should include seven integrated components:

Rebuild the economic, military, technological, and human capital foundations of long-term U.S. national power.

Agree on a limited set of enforceable policy red lines that China should be discouraged from crossing under any circumstances.

Agree on more major national security interests that are neither vital nor existential in nature, but which require a series of retaliatory measures to inform China’s future strategic behavior.

Identify important but less critical areas where neither red lines nor delineation of major national interests may be needed, but where the full force of strategic competition should be deployed by the United States against China.

Identify areas in which continued strategic cooperation with China remains in the interest of the United States, especially mega-threats such as climate disruption, global pandemics and nuclear security.

Pursue a full-fledged global ideological battle for the defense of political, economic and societal freedoms against China’s capitalist model of authoritarian state.

Agree on the above strategy in sufficiently granular form with the main allies of the Asian and European treaties of the Americas so that their combined critical mass (economic, military and technological) is deployed in the common defense of the liberal international order led by United States.

These seven components are expected to be implemented as part of a fully coordinated interagency and allied effort, under the central leadership of the National Security Advisor, underpinned by a presidential directive with bipartisan political support across multiple administrations.

Red lines and national security