



Posted Jan 28, 2021 10:35 PM

PM orders end to fraud with people in illegal housing projects

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered urgent measures to end fraud with the population, especially exploitation of Pakistanis overseas, in housing projects and illegal constructions.

Chairing the weekly meeting of the National Coordinating Committee for Housing, Construction and Development in Islamabad on Thursday, he said that an ordinary man was deprived of his income for life thanks to these illegal housing programs, which must be stopped immediately. .

The prime minister said protecting the interests of citizens, especially the poor, in construction activities was the government’s top priority.

The Prime Minister has learned that the Ravi City project strategy has been formulated which could generate revenues of around $ 7.6 billion.

Imran Khan has learned that the RFP from two large companies has been received and is expected from four others.

Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Shahbaz Gill, Chairman of Naya Pakistan Housing Authority, Lieutenant General (Retired) Anwar Ali Hayder, Chairman of Ravi Urban Development Authority Rashid Aziz, Imran Amin and others attended the meeting.

During the briefing on the progress of the project, he was informed that an additional camp had been set up to accelerate the development work.

The Prime Minister was also informed of the progress of the Central Business District project.

It was said that the federal and provincial governments would benefit from the project. The Civil Aviation Authority and Pakistan Railway are also likely to derive income from the partnership.

The prime minister said the country has relied on the loans instead of tapping the huge resources available, thus facing a huge burden of paying the loan margin.

These resources should be used to recover the deteriorated institutions under previous governments, he added.

