The Republican Party sends a message to Donald Trump that he will not like





That’s why what Republican National Committee chair Ronna Romney McDaniel told The Associated Press on Wednesday surprised me. When asked if she was encouraging Trump to run again in 2024, McDaniel said this:

“The party has to stay neutral. I’m not telling anyone to run or not to run in 2024. It will depend on those candidates in the future. What I really want to see him do, however, is help us. to win. Majorities back in 2022. “

Remember, the reason McDaniel was just re-elected to another two-year term as party leader is because Trump approved her for the gig. “I am happy to report that I have given my full support and approval to Ronna McDaniel to continue leading the Republican National Committee (RNC),” Trump tweeted eight days after the November election. “With 72 MILLION votes, we received more votes than any sitting president in US history – and we will win!”

(Editor’s note: he didn’t win.)

You can bet Trump approved McDaniel for the job because he believed her loyal – to him first and the GOP second. (Trump is entirely transactional. He doesn’t do anything unless he thinks it will benefit him in some way, some form or another.) And now, in one of his first moves in As president of the RNC in the post-Trump version of the Republican Party, she makes it clear that the party will not support or back any 2024 candidate, including Trump.

This is, of course, the right position McDaniel must take at the head of the party apparatus. The 2024 field is likely to be extremely populated with Republican senators and governors, and as party chairman, it’s not McDaniel’s job to pick the frontrunner among them.

But that’s how a normal political party works – and the Republican Party under Trump has been anything but normal for the past five years. And Trump is nothing like a former president considering another run for the country’s top office.

There is no doubt that the neutrality promised by McDaniel will anger Trump. And if he had a Twitter account – he was misrepresented following his role in the Jan.6 riots on the U.S. Capitol – Trump would almost certainly have attacked McDaniel by now for his alleged lack of loyalty.

This is, in the microcosm, the challenge that McDaniel and the rest of the Republican Party leadership face in the weeks, months and years to come. They are trying – slowly but surely – to move the party beyond Trump. Or, perhaps more specifically, expand the party beyond Trump. In other words, not to forget or ignore the massive role the 45th President has played (and is playing) in the GOP, but also to make the party stand up for something more than what the billionaire businessman says. then.

The inherent problem is that Trump and his sons, daughters and various other pendants – not to mention his staunch supporters among the party base – have no interest in letting the party focus on something bigger than himself. This is for political reasons (Trump seems genuinely interested in running again in 2024) but perhaps more importantly for financial reasons (Trump’s businesses have suffered a big impact on revenues in 2020 and he has hundreds of millions of upcoming loans).

The more central Trump is to the GOP, the more relevant he is to the national conversation. And the more relevant it is to the national conversation, the easier it is for them to develop new sources of income to stay financially comfortable.

In short: Trump will no longer appreciate any attempt to suggest that it is no longer his party (or only his party). And he’s going to fight like hell – against McDaniel and anyone who gets in his way – to keep his grip on the GOP for as long as possible.

