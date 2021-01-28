Papuan communities urged not to be provoked by racism case





Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) – The Papua Customary Council has called on the Papuan communities in the province not to be provoked by Ambroncius Nababan’s alleged racist remarks against famous Papuan human rights defender Natalius Pigai. National police have dealt with the case of Nababan, a politician from the People’s Conscience Party (Hanura) who was accused of posting racist remarks against Pigai on his Facebook account. The council also urged law enforcement across the country to punish those convicted of racism-related criminal offenses to deter others. “We hope that the harsh punishment will act as a deterrent so that there are no more people who dare to post racist remarks on social media platforms,” ​​Council Secretary II John Gobay told ANTARA on Thursday. Gobay said representatives of the Papua Customary Council visited on Tuesday January 26, 2021 the Papua Police Criminal Investigations Directorate in Jayapura, the provincial capital of Papua. They represented Natalius Pigai’s family to give them and the Papuan communities a sense of justice regarding the case, he added. Natalius Pigai is a former Commissioner of the Indonesian National Human Rights Commission (2012-2017). He obtained his BA (BA) from the School of Public Administration at the College of Village Community Development in Yogyakarta. Pigai is also known for joining the reform movement as a student activist, which ended the era of the New Order regime in 1999. Meanwhile, in connection with the case, Nababan has been in detention since January 27, 2021. He was detained to prevent him from escaping and falsifying evidence of his criminal offense, director of the National Police Cybercrime Investigation Division, Brigadier General. Slamet Uliandi, informed. Nababan was charged with violating Chapter 45A, point 2, of the Indonesian Electronic Information and Transaction Law (ITE) No 11/2018, and Chapter 16 juncto Chapter 4 (b) point 2 of the Law anti-discrimination n ° 40/2008. If found guilty, he faces a prison term of more than five years. National Police cybercrime investigators, who took over the investigation from the West Papua and Papua Police Headquarters, asked Nababan 25 questions during his questioning on Monday night before deciding to appoint him Tuesday night, Uliandi said. Nababan had revealed Monday to CNN Indonesia his reasons for posting the photos of Natalius Pigai and a gorilla on his Facebook account. Nababan, who is also general chairman of Pro-Jokowi-Amin Volunteers (Projamin), was quoted by CNN Indonesia as saying he had done so in response to Pigai’s statement rejecting China’s Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine. As a supporter of outgoing President Joko Widodo, Nababan had expressed his displeasure with Pigai’s statement, CNN Indonesia reported. (INE) Related News: Ambroncius Nababan named suspect after posting racist material: Police

Related News: National Police Investigate Case of Nababan’s Alleged Racist Comment MODIFIED BY INE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos