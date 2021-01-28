Politics
PM Modi and Amit Shah must resign; person who hoisted the flag at the Red Fort is a supporter of BJP: CM Mamata Banerjee | India News
In a lightning attack, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Secretary Amit Shah “must resign”. CM Mamata Banerjee said they should “either repeal agricultural laws or resign from the government”. CM Banerjee added that the person who raised the flag at the Red Fort is “BJP ka chamcha”. “He has pictures with Amit Shah. He has pictures with Prime Minister Modi. This is the BJP’s plan. Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister must resign. Either repeal the agricultural laws or resign from the government, ”said the West Bengal CM.
She said: “Sad that there is no one to support the farmers. I decided to stay by their side. Everyone was scared, I said it was Bharat Sarkar’s mistake. (center). See what is happening on the agitation of the farmers. Is it okay? to call them terrorists? That is not fair. What happened the day before yesterday (January 26 ), so many farmers went to Delhi. They also got permission. “
Calling the January 26 violence in the nation’s capital “small incidents,” she said: “A few small incidents have taken place. No house was set on fire, vandalized and no one died. But this BJP party, they set the country on fire. They don’t burn, but they burn everything. I don’t want them to burn too. I want them to have a long life. But I remember Amit Shah once said in Rajasthan, I also have a document, that we have 50 lake WhatsApp groups. If I want to spread false information to provoke the public and make it go viral, I can do it. “
She added: “If a country’s interior minister or a top BJP leader can say that, imagine why we witnessed this in Delhi. Kisan who is innocent, they criticize terrorism charges on them. They want to break this movement by spreading lies. Today the farmers of Punjab are fighting and we support them. They lost in Rajasthan, Punjab, West Bengal and they cannot hold out for long in Bihar. “
“If you lose all the states, what will you do? I saw many governments – the Rajiv Gandhi government that I saw, the Indira Gandhi government that I couldn’t see because I was a student at the time. . I saw the government of Manmohan Singhs. Rajiv Gandhi got 400 seats, BJP got 300 seats and you all know they got it. Look at their daring, they made home in Adanis before moving on farm bills. You won’t get rice, potatoes. They ripped off the essentials law. They didn’t consider voting on the bill, they brought an ordinance and got it. None had such audacity, ”she said.
“Every state has given prime ministers and presidents to the country. But I have never seen such attempts to humiliate people like this government. Kill if you don’t like. They throw slogans like goli maro, si c is your slogan, so I’ll say get out of here. They don’t know me, I’m a street fighter. And they bought media. I want to ask the Biharans who reside here, has there ever been a problem residing here? “asked the CM.
She added: “After the Hindu Muslims, the BJP now engages in the Bengalis-non Bengalis. The responsibility is now on you, TMC should get more votes from you than the Bengalis. In the next few days we can show what we can do for everyone. I Felt Bad Hemant Soren came here to campaign. I went to attend his swearing-in ceremony. Even the Bengalis reside in Jharkhand, so I will also participate. Am I going to Rajasthan to get votes? So I can also go. I felt bad that he did that. “
