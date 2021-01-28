Government decides to continue efforts to organize Senate poll – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday expressed its intention to continue its efforts to hold Senate elections by public ballot.

The federal government has decided to make constitutional changes to hold the ballot in the Senate by public ballot. The decisions were taken during a government spokesperson session chaired today by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government wanted to ensure transparency in Senate elections.

Prime Minister’s Home and Accountability Advisor Mirza Shahzad Akbar briefed the meeting on land grabbing cases against the Khokhar brothers, Javed Latif and Daniyal Aziz.

He said multibillion-dollar public land had been reclaimed by the relevant authorities.

Attendees received briefing on important issues including the Transparency International report, the Broadsheet scandal, ongoing actions against the land grabbing mafia and others.

It was decided to reclaim the government lands from the mafias across the country. Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government will not allow those who earn money through illegal means under the guise of politics and democracy.

The meeting also discussed the press conference led by Maryam Nawaz, Vice President of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in support of the Khokhar brothers. Shahzad Akbar said government land worth Rs 15-20 billion has been reclaimed and will be used for the public good.

Spokespersons were briefed on the recent Transparency International (TI) report. PM Khan welcomed the annual report published by Transparency International (TI) on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI). He said those who propagate the TI report will find out the facts after receiving its Urdu translation.

Regarding the Broadsheet scandal, the prime minister said retired judge Azmat Saeed Shaikh will head the commission of inquiry to investigate the results.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said these foreign funding allegations against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were found to be involved in obtaining foreign funds. He added that Maulana Fazlur Rehman, head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), will be responsible in the foreign funding case because no one is above the law.

