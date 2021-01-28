Turkey’s closest US ally stands out from Erdoan

Relations between Turkey and the United States are finally on hold.

If we had worried about some strange appointments on the part of the staff of the new American president, important personalities of the American capital are convinced that the administration of Joe Biden will take its time with Recep Tayyip Erdoan.

He will not rush to give Turkey a “lifeline” and play former President Donald Trump’s game with Erdoan.

We were therefore impressed by the statement of one of the two most pro-Turkish Americans who deem it unlikely that relations between Turkey and the United States will improve.

The statement belongs to the former US envoy to Syria, James Jeffrey, who is primarily responsible for the betrayal of the Kurds.

He, I believe, conspired with the Turks and misled Trump in this unacceptable decision to allow Erdoan to invade northern Syria to destroy the Kurds.

Jeffrey never says anything by accident.

Ever since he was the US Ambassador to Ankara, with steady strides, he has imposed Erdoan as the absolute leader of the State Department bureaucrats to reach Trump.

Jeffrey, who knows Erdoan better than anyone, said he had failed to seize opportunities and compromise on various issues on which the former US president offered concessions to Turkey.

Imagine, how much did Trump give Erdoan and how much did it take to serve him?

Analysis is so simple

The former ambassador in question means Erdoan missed the opportunity to close any outstanding issues before Trump leaves the White House, meaning that with the new administration, Biden and his team will likely put them in the spotlight. black.

The Russian S-400 system, but also Erdoan’s personal relationship with Vladimir Putin, angers them more than they think in Greece and Cyprus.

The problem Democrats have with Putin is “personal”.

Jeffrey warned, “The S-400s are a disaster for Turkey… Buying them was a historic mistake.” And the man who served Erdoan as much as anyone says

One analyst after another predicts the worst, so you need to have patience to enjoy the show, but the drama ends.

Either Erdoan will capitulate to Joe Biden.

Either he will ultimately choose Moscow.

The two don’t happen at the same time, the days of Donald Trump are over

HalkBank will not be handed over to American justice and the new government will no longer tolerate Erdoan’s war adventures, especially when influenced by American strategic interests.

And faced with all this, Athens has agreed to enter the process of exploratory contacts and Nicosia will participate in the trap set by the UN Secretary General Antnio Guterres and the British.

Thus, they acquitted Turkey of the war fever it had created this summer in Kastelorizo ​​and in the Cypriot exclusive economic zone. Big mistake

The Greek Prime Minister can maintain this dialogue, “buying” his peace as long as it lasts.

But can anyone trust Erdoan?

Apart from a few “Greek” (?) Professors who claim that “Turkey is NOT a threat to Greece”, no one else has the slightest confidence in the Turks.

We cannot say much about the President of the Republic of Cyprus, nor can we hope that he will recover.

Pressed by the unprecedented scandals and corruption that have surrounded the presidential palace in Nicosia, he wishes to draw the attention of Cypriot citizens to the Cypriot issue.

This is and will prove to be his biggest mistake

On this descent, it also involves Athens.

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias responded positively and will participate in the forum on the Cyprus issue, and will sit at the same table with the nationalist leader of the occupiers, Ersin Tatar.

The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of the Greek City Times.

Michalis Ignatiouis an American correspondent for Ethnos andHellas newspaper.