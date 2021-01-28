Ctrl + Z – Joe Biden ends much of Donald Trump’s legacy | United States





January 30, 2021

BUILDING A PRESIDENTIAL LEGACY out of executive actions can be like building castles out of sand, risking being wiped out by the changing tides. Donald Trump has spent much of his presidency playing in the sand. His lasting legislative achievements, a traditionally Republican tax cut, primarily, and a worthwhile, albeit modest, reform of the sentence leave little room for it and barely embody his intransigent populism. Trumpism’s most sensational fights came in place of the executive’s decision: the order to build a border wall with Mexico, the ban on transgender Americans from serving in the military, and the constant campaign to relax pollution controls. New administration means new rules. President Joe Biden has already canceled many of these actions. Given his current pace and the strength of his appointments, he might even achieve something like a total de-Trumpification of federal politics.

Executive orders are arriving at an extraordinary rate. The first installment consisted of brief value reporting actions on high-profile controversies. On his first day on the job, Mr Biden posed behind the Resolute desk in the Oval Office next to a stack of 17 immediate actions following his predecessors’ decisions on immigration (like the ban on entry of several Muslim-majority countries), climate change (leaving Paris climate accord) and covid-19 knownothingism (not requiring the wearing of masks on federal property). Deep cleaning orders, on matters of relatively little public interest and much litigation, come later.

Most Americans misunderstand the executive actions taken by the President and his various agencies, which are widely viewed as having the force of law as some sort of imperial and instantaneous process. This is a mistake. The limits of executive power are neither nebulous nor unlimited, but set by Congress. In some areas, such as the regulation of pollution or immigration, Congress has delegated considerable discretion to the executive branch. This is why they are subject to vacillations from one administration to another. In other areas, such as primary and secondary education, federal authority is more circumscribed.

Some back-to-back changes really only require a presidential stroke of the pen. Mr. Trump had funneled money for the construction of the border wall through a simple proclamation of national emergence, which Mr. Biden was able to end without problem. He was also easily able to rescind directives urging prosecutors to aggressively prosecute those who immigrated illegally across the Mexican border. But other changes, like the cancellation of the nearly 100 environmental deregulations of the Trump era, are much more difficult.

It’s because of the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), the most important act Americans have never heard of. This requires a rigid process for issuing new rules. A federal agency would normally publish drafts of its proposed rule (based on legal authority given by Congress), give the public time to comment, and then modify it accordingly. Separate requirements mean that regulations must be accompanied by cost-benefit analyzes, which can span hundreds of pages of economic and epidemiological modeling, to justify them. Courts look at these administrative measures and costs when new rules are challenged as they often are. Poor accounting or bad APA membership are easy ways to get them thrown in court, forcing the whole process to start over. Litigation can last for years. But once a rule has survived judicial review, rescinding or revising it later requires another go-around.

It will help Mr. Biden that the Trump administration was not very adept at administrative law. A tracker from the Institute for Policy Integrity, a think tank housed at New York University (NYU) School of Law, found that 80% of prosecutions against the Trump administration’s regulatory changes were successful. Under typical administration, this number is only 30%.

Many of the court failures were due to fundamental errors such as failure to meet mandatory APA deadlines for public comment or failure to provide reasonable justifications for the new rules. Attempts at deregulation still stuck in litigation at the time of transition, like efforts by previous administrations to weaken tailpipe emissions standards on cars, can be scrapped without another lengthy rulemaking process. . With a second term, Mr. Trump might have waited for some of these legal challenges to end and seen his regulatory changes become more entrenched. Yet because Trump was president for only one term, all of his regulatory output is very fragile, and few of them will survive, says NYU’s Richard Revesz.

Executive action is useful not only for erasing the legacy of the last man, but also for drawing your own. Mr. Biden won’t be content to simply revert to Obama-era rules around 2016. On the one hand, he put a lot more emphasis on racial fairness in his early executive orders than he did. first black president of the Americas (a sign of the migration of the base of the problem parties). Mr. Bidens’ economic actions may also be a bit on the left: he ordered the minimum wage for federal contractors to be raised to $ 15 an hour, from the $ 10.10 Mr. Obama ordered six years after the start of his presidency in 2014. On environmental rules, Mr Biden will likely push for ambitious regulations for methane emissions and fuel efficiency standards for cars, said Paul Bledsoe, former climate adviser to Bill Clinton. Since companies have revised their stance on climate change since Obama’s time, there will likely be less resistance even to a stricter regime.

The de-Trumpification process can instill lessons on the limits of only transitional executive action. Early efforts to mitigate the spread of covid-19 and its economic fallout by increasing nutritional assistance to poor families by 15% or by forcing companies to manufacture personal protective equipment can do good. More importantly, notes Heather Boushey, a member of the chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, will be the speech Mr Biden gave to Congress: improved unemployment benefits, another round of checks and paid emergency leave. A similar delicate balance between unilateral executive action and more sustainable legislation will have to be struck on other priorities, foremost among which is climate change, if Bidenism is to prove to be more sustainable than Trumpism.

