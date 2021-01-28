Extension of the use of waqf assets

Historically, the waqf has played an important role in the economic empowerment of the Islamic community.

This is seen in some countries that have developed waqf productively. For example, Egypt, where the waqf created opportunities for the Egyptian people in particular, and for people around the world in general, to gain knowledge in the country.

Egypt, where al-Azhar University was founded about a thousand years ago, prompted Muslims to explore science.

In addition to al-Azhar, the properties of the waqf in Egypt are managed productively, so that the results can be used in accordance with the divine mission of the waqf, namely, to improve the well-being of the people and fight against poverty.

Besides Egypt, the practice of waqf is also flourishing in Turkey, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, showing that various social and economic problems can be solved by waqf, according to the newspaper. Economy and Finance in Indonesia, Volume 59, published by the Institute for Economic and Social Research.

At the launch of the National Cash Waqf Movement on January 25, 2021, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that the potential for waqf in Indonesia is very vast, including for waqf in the form of cash, which is expected to reach 188. billion rupees.

In Indonesia, the waqf asset potential per year is set at Rp2 trillion and the cash waqf potential is expected to exceed Rp 188 billion, the president noted.

To harness this enormous potential, Indonesia needs to make inroads, especially in the development of Sharia financial institutions operated using the waqf system, he observed.

There is also a need to expand the use of waqf assets, he said, adding that he believed waqf assets can be managed for socio-economic purposes which can have a substantial impact on reducing the poverty and social inequalities in society.

Therefore, the launch of the national cash waqf movement is an important element not only to increase public awareness and literacy in terms of Islamic economics, but also to heighten the sense of concern to fight poverty and social inequalities. in the country, the president said.

Indonesia is a country with the largest Muslim population in the world, he said.

It is time for Indonesia to lead by example by following a waqf practice that is transparent, professional and credible, and which has a productive impact on the well-being and economy of the community, he said. added.

In addition, Widodo called for accelerating economic development and funding for Sharia Law, so that Indonesia can become a hub of the global Sharia economy.

The Islamic economy still has enormous potential to develop, he noted. The economic development of sharia is not only ensured by predominantly Muslim countries, but also by other countries, such as Japan, Thailand, Britain and the United States, he stressed. .

Meanwhile, Vice President Ma’ruf Amin said cash waqf management needs to be improved and made more professional and modern to attract the interest of middle and upper class donors.

Considering that the waqf is generally channeled by those who are socially and economically established, the professional management of the waqf should attract donors from the middle and upper class, such as businesses, individuals with large assets, socialites and socialites. millennials, he developed.

The vice-president then underlined that the cash waqf, as a form of productive waqf, does not only offer flexibility in the development of investments.

It also provides flexibility in the form of distribution of benefits, where the principal of the waqf can be maintained, so that it does not decrease or disappear, and this makes it vital to manage the cash waqf in a more professional and modern manner, a he declared. .

With more people participating in cash waqf activities, the empowerment program and community economic improvement could develop favorably, he noted.

It is expected that improving cash waqf management will encourage the simultaneous mobilization of economic resources that can be used to encourage investment and economic activity in the community, Vice President Amin said.

Shariah financial institutions that receive cash waqf should also be developed, including activating the role of Islamic financial institutions that receive cash waqf in various regions, he added.

Islamic microfinance institutions, he said, can function as community-based venues for receiving cash waqf.

Thus, their existence and active role must be broadened and evenly distributed to serve those who wish to do waqf.

Total cash waqf

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the total cash waqf collected and deposited in banks as of December 20, 2020 was Rs 328 billion.

Meanwhile, the project-based waqf totaled Rp 597 billion, she informed.

The minister underlined the government’s unwavering commitment to promote the integrated Islamic economic and financial sector in order to accelerate, expand and develop the economy and finance in order to support national economic resilience.

The minister noted that the sharia social funds sector, comprising zakat (alms), sodaqoh (simple alms), infaq (disbursements) and waqf, as a main component, has strategic potential to develop.

The Islamic social fund sector has vast potential to support efforts to overcome development and poverty issues as well as enhance community well-being, the minister said.

Sri Mulyani said that waqf had developed quite well in Indonesia, but remained in the form of waqf property, especially land and buildings, such as mosques, Islamic schools, Islamic boarding schools and places burial, donated for the benefit of the community.

Therefore, in recent years, stakeholders have tried to ensure that the cash waqf is managed in a productive, trustworthy, responsible and professional manner, so that it can strengthen the Islamic social network, he said. she declared.

The minister cited the Indonesian Waqf Council (BWI) as an example, which last year raised cash waqf and invested it in cash waqf-related sukuk, or CWLS.

This is a new instrument issued by the government or the finance ministry in which the returns are used to fund social programs that have currently raised over Rp 54 billion, she said.

Sri Mulyani said that the low level of public literacy in Sharia economics and finance is one of the challenges of developing an Islamic economy in Indonesia.

“To this end, the National Sharia Financial Economics Committee (KNEKS) (has) launched the launch of the Sharia economic brand,” she informed.

The minister said the brand was launched with the aim of unifying joint movements to boost literacy, education and public awareness of the sharia economy.

The movement will be carried out in a massive and inclusive manner, with a focus on increasing knowledge, skills and public confidence in Islamic economics and finance, she added.

She said that Islamic economics can be used by all ministries and institutions as well as stakeholders engaged in sharia economics and finance in every product, activity program and campaign.

She also affirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to encourage the integration of the Islamic economic and financial sector in Indonesia through the National Waqf Movement (GNWU).

