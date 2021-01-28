Biden to sign orders rescinding Trump’s policies on Obamacare and abortion





US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on tackling climate change before signing executive actions in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington on January 27, 2021.

Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

President Joe Biden is set to sign executive actions Thursday to expand access to Obamacare during the coronavirus pandemic and roll back anti-abortion policies that were broadened by former President Donald Trump.

The latest moves add to the more than three dozen other presidential orders and memoranda Biden signed in his first week in office, at a record pace.

Biden to sign executive order to establish a special enrollment period on healthcare.gov, the health insurance enrollment site established under former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act, in mid-February in mid-May.

The order also directs federal agencies to review and potentially reverse policies limiting access to health care, including those that have made it more difficult to enroll in Obamacare and Medicaid, the federal health insurance program.

Trump had tried unsuccessfully to overturn the law, Obama’s main legislative achievement, but had taken steps to undermine the law.

Biden will also sign an executive memorandum to immediately rescind the so-called Mexico City policy, also known as the “global gag rule,” a decades-old policy prohibiting international nonprofits from receiving U.S. funding if they provide abortion counseling or referrals.

This policy was broadened under the Trump administration to deny aid to foreign nongovernmental organizations that fund other groups that support abortion services.

Biden is expected to sign both executive actions at 1:30 p.m. in the Oval Office, according to his press schedule. White House press secretary Jen Psaki will hold a press briefing at 2:30 p.m.

In his first seven days in office, Biden took drastic steps to erase Trump’s accomplishments. Biden signed orders for the United States to join the Paris Climate Agreement, halt construction and funding of the US-Mexico border wall, end travel ban on people from multiple majority countries Muslim, include undocumented immigrants in the decennial census and overturn the ban on transgender people openly serving in the military.

