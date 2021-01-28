Donald Trump Jr. Says GameStop Stock Mania ‘Amazing To Watch’ As Short Sellers In A Hurry





Donald Trump Jr. said it was “unbelievable” to see retail investors push up the share price of video game retailer GameStop as they sought to squeeze short hedge funds betting on the drop. the market value of the brand.

Former President Donald Trump’s eldest son said investors organized in the WallStreetBets subdirectory were moving the markets “just like the big boys” as the GameStop share price continued to rise, reaching $ 447 per action in pre-marketing.

Trump Jr. said he was amazed by the market action when responding to a message from the chairman of the WSB, Twitter user, calling for the closure of “every” Wall Street hedge fund for “gangster tactics” if regulators were choosing to shut down r / WallStreetBets.

Reacting to the tweet, Trump Jr. said, “He’s not wrong … they’ve just brought enough small retail investors into an open forum to move the markets like the big guys. It’s actually amazing at watch !!!”

Donald Trump Jr., son of former U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks during a Republican National Committee victory rally at Dalton Regional Airport January 4, 2021 in Dalton, Georgia. Alex Wong / Getty Images

The son of the former president is not the only political figure to have weighed on the movements of the GameStop stock market in recent days.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) also said that it was “really quite something” to see people on Wall Street complaining about “a poster board also treating the market like a casino” after having spent years doing it themselves.

Robert Reich, a former secretary at work, tweeted: “If Redditors rallying GameStop is unacceptable market manipulation, what would you call it when greedy Wall Street bankers gambled our entire economy in 2008 and never suffered. no consequence? “

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other administration officials were monitoring the situation.

“It’s a good reminder, however, that the stock market isn’t the only measure of the health of our economy, it doesn’t reflect how working-class and middle-class families are doing,” a- she told reporters. “We’re in the middle of a K-shaped recovery. American workers are struggling to make ends meet.”

Releasing a statement on volatility, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission said it is “monitoring current market volatility in the options and equity markets” and working with other regulators to “assess the situation” in accordance with its mission of protection. Investors.

