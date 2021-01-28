HBO film challenges China’s Covid narrative

That’s the story built by In The Same Breath, a scathing new documentary from the Oscar-nominated filmmaker Nanfu Wang. Wangs’ film, which was seen by the Washington Post, claims that the alleged removal has resulted in countless deaths and the virus is spreading rapidly, as unconscious people continue to take risks.

In a surprising twist, the film was creatively funded and supervised by HBO. It will be released by affiliate Warner Media on an as yet undetermined date later this year, an unusual move by a media conglomerate to take over rule over the world’s largest entertainment market.

Experts believe the risks to the company, which makes content available on Chinese platforms and distributes some of its biggest blockbusters in the country, could be substantial. Look what happened to the NBA when [then-Houston Rockets general manager] Daryl Morey commented on Twitter that Hong Kong games have been taken off all platforms and you cannot buy Rockets products online anywhere in China, said Marc Ganis, founder of Asian company Jiaflix and expert of the entertainment industry in China.

The documentary will premiere at the Sundance Virtual Film Festival on Thursday, where it is expected to garner a lot of attention as a damning indictment by Chinese President Xi Jinping’s leadership in the early days of the pandemic.

We think of the virus because it was an inevitable disaster and the government responded in the best possible way, Wang, born 200 miles from Wuhan and currently residing in New York City, said in an interview. And that is not the reality. No one can calculate the number of lives that could have been saved if the precautions and warnings had been given in time.

Breath seeks to paint a different picture of China’s response than that circulating in some circles in which China has handled the virus well. (At first, a story in nature Free “What China’s coronavirus response can teach the rest of the world and in the fall, WHO’s Executive Director for Health Emergencies, Mike Ryan, congratulated “the frontline health workers in China and the people who have worked together tirelessly to bring the disease to this very low level.)

Breath “argues that the Xis government was eager to wipe out discussions of covid during the critical first period, both with repressive tactics and with propaganda dismissing the dangers. The film highlights numerous reports, until January 2020, indicating that there is no clear evidence to show human – human transmission even as victims die on the streets and thousands desperately download their medical information hoping someone sees them and offer them care.

It was only later, Wang notes, that the Communist Party held its annual Lunar New Year meetings and reaped the maximum public relations benefits from it that the government began to publicly recognize the risks and imposed the famous Wuhan lockdown.

Ganis noted that the NBA is not the only entertainment entity to have suffered retaliation in China. “Ask Sony Pictures what happens if the government disapproves of your film,” he said, referring to a Chinese outcry in 1997 over Brad Pitt’s drama Seven Years in Tibet. seen with the film being so hostile to China, it ended all relations with the studio and imposed a visa ban on Pitt that lasted well over a decade.

The reaction could now depend in part on how HBO backed up its support, Ganis said.

Do they advertise it a lot? Are they pushing him for rewards? He asked. Or are they just quietly taking it out?

HBO executives have not commented on this story. Wang said HBO never suggested a change for business reasons.

Wangs’ film draws on research from many journalists, including those at The Post, which implicates China not to act quickly enough, providing visual testimony from the ground in a country from which many journalists have been expelled.

Wang, in New York, enlisted a team of guerrilla filmmakers to film subjects in China, a father and grandfather of students who died one day apart, or Runzhen Chen, who along with her husband operated a medical clinic near the wet market where the virus was likely. native. Chen was unable to obtain treatment for her husband in January as hospital after hospital discharged him, denying he was in danger. He died shortly after.

While he is openly critical of the way U.S. government officials and agencies have handled the virus, he reserves some of his sharpest attacks on tactics to suppress free speech in China. Eight medics are being punished for spreading rumors of unknown pneumonia after discussing the virus in a private group, a warning repeated by state newscasts for days. A public speech sounds: A Police Reminder: Obey laws and regulations for online activity “on the streets. A man is taken to the police station and fingerprinted from a long cell phone video. file past a funeral home.

Studios are often reluctant to produce material condemning China. Some executives even go out of their way to understand Chinese positive stories in their products, fearing they will be left out of a market that is pouring billions into their coffers.

Many HBO shows are available in China through the local HBO site as well as on native platforms such as Tencent. Warner Media also plans to expand its new streaming service, HBO Max, around the world.

And several of his theatrical blockbusters, like Aquaman and the Godzilla titles, are doing well in China; the former grossed $ 260 million in 2019. The studios need the blessing of the Chinese government to land a release slot in the country.

HBO’s decision to support the film contrasts with another recent case of a political documentary by renowned filmmaker Bryan Fogels Jamal Khashoggi film The Dissident. “Global streamers transmitted the film, possibly out of fear of economic retaliation from the Saudi government.

Aynne Kokas, a professor at the University of Virginia and author of Hollywood Made In China, about their relationship, said the popularity of the films was a key variable in China’s response. But if it goes viral, I can see possible penalties for other HBO shows and significant impact for wider distribution of Warner Media.

She said she believes American companies are taking a calculated risk when releasing films such as In The Same Breath.

Is it a movie or is it a scene they’re in trouble for? She said. A simple joke or retort may not be worth the money, she said. A larger investigation could be.

Warner Media is owned by AT&T, but China’s relatively small telecommunications operations are less likely to be affected.

HBO is no stranger to Chinese retaliation: in 2018, the government blocked lineup on HBO’s website and banned mention of host John Oliver on social media platform Weibo after performer mocked Xi in a segment of his show last week tonight.

Wang, too, has already suffered consequences. His documentary, One Child Nation, which attacks the country’s population control policy, was shortlisted for the Oscar documentary in 2019. But Chinese public media erased all mentions of the film on their cover.

There are signs the government is looking to crack down on it again, she said. In November, security officers visited her mother’s home in China and interrogated her for several hours about her daughters’ filmmaking activities. And while filming the film, Wang asked another China-based producer to be interviewed every March through May; whenever the producer stopped working on the film soon after.

Wang said she felt the need to continue, not only to tell the story of the early days of the pandemic, but because the Chinese government is now co-opting the tragedy to stir up jingoism.

It was a failure, but it was used as an excuse for patriotism, she said, pointing to a series of programs praising the country’s anti-virus heroism. How it works – a disaster becomes a propaganda tool.

She hinted at a line from the movie.