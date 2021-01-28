From sympathizers to the president of the commissioner





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Supporters of President Joko Widodo and his family received the posts Commissioner in BUMN or its subsidiaries. Recently, Sugiat Santoso, spokesperson for the winning team of Jokowi’s son-in-law, Bobby Nasution, received a quota in the Medan City region leader election in December 2020. Sugiat has become an independent commissioner of PT Prima Multi Terminal (PMT) which is engaged in the integrated development of the port. It’s a three-way joint venture BUMN namely PT Pelindo I (55%), PT Waskita Karya (20%) and PT Pembangunan Perumahan (25%). Tempo confirmed by a short message, Sugiat, who is also vice-chairman of the DPD of North Sumatra of the Gerindra Party, confirmed it. Sugiat’s name was proposed directly by BUMN Minister Erick Thohir at PMT’s General Meeting of Shareholders (GMS) at the end of December 2020. “Administratively, the Minister of BUMN (Erick Thohir) for the AGM at PMT. If I remember correctly, administratively at the end of December, I received the results of the GMS and it will be effective in January, ”said Sugiat on Wednesday January 27, 2021. Also read: Thus, PTPN V commissioner is on trial for a ration, Budiman Sudjatmiko said However, Sugiat did not explain why Erick Thohir had appointed him, either because of his area of ​​knowledge in the port sector or because of a native son. Currently, PMT operates and is headquartered in North Sumatra. Sugiat requested that this question be put directly to the ministry. “In principle, because it has a mandate to help promote PMT as a commissioner, I will certainly carry out the mandate as well as possible,” he said. However, Sugiat denied that the commissioner post was given due to Bobby Nasution’s intervention or some sort of thank you from the president’s hands-in-law. “No, the process is long before the Medan City Pilkada. Informally, before becoming a spokesperson for Bobby-Aulia,” said the former head of the Islamic Students’ Association (HMI). Bobby Nasution is running for mayor of Medan on September 4, 2020. On December 15, 2020, KPU Medang announced Bobby as the winner of the mayoral election of Medan. Meanwhile, the GMS which appointed Sugiat as independent PMT curator was held at the end of December.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos