Politics
Iran seeks new role in post-war Caucasus
The senior Iranian diplomat completed a tour of the South Caucasus, where he met the three heads of state, but did little to resolve the uncertainty over Tehran’s place in the regional order emerging.
Foreign Minister Javad Zarifs’s whistle-stop tour, which began on January 25, included visits to Baku, Yerevan and Tbilisi, as well as Moscow and Ankara. It was the highest-level visit by an Iranian official to the region since the 44-day war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which ended in an Azerbaijani victory and a drastically altered geopolitical arrangement, with Russia and Turkey exerting new influence and everyone including Iran is trying to figure out where they fit in now.
On its first stop, in Baku, Zarif said his trip was inspired by the 3 + 3 formulation that was proposed as a new post-war regional integration platform for the three Caucasian countries plus Russia, Turkey and Iran. I take your suggestion of 3 + 3 and I will visit the six countries, five plus Iran, he told President Ilham Aliyev. (While Zarif credited Aliyev with the suggestion, Baku actually picked up by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, regional rival of Iran.) We hope that this will be the beginning of peaceful and normal relations between the countries of the region.
Zarif perhaps made the biggest sensation of the trip to Baku by congratulating Azerbaijan on their victory. We are happy that Azerbaijan has surrendered its territories, it said. Now that we have a normal situation after the restoration of territorial integrity and the end of the occupation, the Azerbaijani people can return to their places of origin and Iran wants to help to do so. added.
This has been interpreted in both Baku and Yerevan as a sign of change on the part of Tehran, which has traditionally attempted to maintain a neutral position between its two northern neighbors.
The change in Tehran’s rhetoric is visible to the naked eye. Until recently, Iran had refrained from formulating such strong or unilateral formulations such as occupation, liberation or your territories, or the restoration of territorial integrity, wrote a commentator on the Azerbaijani news site minval.az. The reason, she argued, was that the decisive Azerbaijani military victory forced Tehran to adapt to Baku: now Zarif is hoping for new relations with Azerbaijan taking this reset into account. The victory of the Azerbaijanis continues to determine the realities of regional policy.
The Zarifs’ comments in Baku followed a Iranian approach without intervention during the war itself, as he tried to balance considerations, including appeasing Iran’s large Azerbaijani population and Tehran’s mistrust of Turkey’s growing influence in the Caucasus. There was an attempt near the end of the war by the Iranian Foreign Ministry to propose their own peace agreement, but the effort was dead on arrival.
For the Armenians, the proposal suggested that Iran had already started to lean towards Azerbaijan.
Iran used to demonstrate a pro-Armenian approach, said political analyst Garik Keryan in an interview with the Armenian news site 1in.am. But during the last Karabakh war, Iran took a passive stance [] which was reflected in the fact that Iran said it was coming to its own resolution of the conflict, and then it turned out that it was simply a matter of ceding all the territories that belonged de jure to the ‘Azerbaijan. Keryan added that Iran considers the outcome of the war in which Azerbaijan regained control of most of these territories positive and that this explains why the foreign minister congratulated Azerbaijan on its victory. .
The content of the Iranian proposal has not been made public, but Tehran had in the past tended to distinguish between Nagorno-Karabakh, an area which before the first war of the 1990s had a majority Armenian population, and the surrounding territories which the Armenians also captured in that war, which were almost entirely populated by ethnic Azerbaijani.
Zarif made a revealing remark in Yerevan about Iran’s vision for territorial division in the Caucasus, when he Told his Armenian counterpart Ara Ayvazyan said that our red line is the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia, on which we have clearly expressed our voice. On the one hand, this could be interpreted as insurance for Armenians who fear Azerbaijani encroachment on Armenian territory in light irredentist statements from Azerbaijan and some confusion over territories on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. But it also seems to suggest that the territory Armenians still control in Nagorno-Karabakh, including the regional capital Stepanakert, remains in question.
Despite the Zarif’s friendly words in Baku, the Iranian government’s fundamental concerns with Azerbaijan remain in place, said Eldar Mamedov, Iranian analyst and political adviser to the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament. It is true that this goes beyond the usual Iranian rhetoric and has caused irritation in Armenia. But I think it’s more of a cover than a real change, he told Eurasianet.
Likewise, the public discourse on regional integration did not reflect Tehran’s real interests. Azeris tend to overestimate all of these transport communications. For Iran, however, issues related to its territorial integrity, the Azeri minority in Iran, and Israeli influence are most important. And that will not change, Mamedov said. (He emphasized that his views are his own and do not represent those of his employer.)
Oddly enough, while in Yerevan Zarif mentionned Irans Armenian minority “We also welcome a large number of Armenian compatriots and have a long-standing relationship with them, but in Baku we did not mention the much larger Azerbaijani population, which is perhaps indicative of the sensitivity of the latter.
Also in Yerevan, Zarif highlighted the issue of Syrian mercenaries that Turkey has hired and transported to fight on the Azerbaijani side. Tehran apparently feared that some of them may be Sunni extremists and worry about their presence so close to its borders. Rejecting the presence of terrorists and foreign fighters in the region, Zarif described the presence of these forces as a common concern of both countries, Iranian news agency Mehr wrote. If Zarif mentioned it in Baku, he kept it in camera.
