Boris Johnson in Scotland ‘blames fishermen for the mess he created’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the reason he took a ‘phased’ approach to post-Brexit fishing quotas was because he did not believe the industry was able to catch ‘what was available from the start. first day”.

EU fishermen will have access to UK waters until 2026 as part of the Withdrawal Agreement that entered into force earlier this year.

Since then, it is estimated that millions of pounds of fishery products have been lost due to “bureaucratic” delays and problems transporting goods to mainland Europe.

Industry organizations, including the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation said business owners were “afraid for the future” and called the UK government’s actions “a failure”.

The ‘Christmas Eve deal’ sees 25% of the EU quota returned to UK fishermen by 2026, after which the two sides will negotiate future fishing rights.

It allows the EU or UK to impose tariffs on other exports in the event of serious disagreements over access to fisheries, leading many to argue that the deal will not see a change major for industry.

Mr Johnson spoke Thursday with Scottish journalists, during a visit of Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon questioned “essential”.

‘Starting problems’

When asked why the industry should trust him after the problems encountered earlier this year, Mr Johnson said: ‘I’m not going to quibble that there was and that there was. has starting problems with the start of the new approach.

“We have provided an additional $ 23 million to help people who have genuinely experienced bureaucratic problems and delays through no fault of their own and we are trying to iron them out.

“But this is also the case, there is a very substantial increase in the stocks available to fishermen in Scotland; increase in North Sea cod and haddock, a total increase of 25%. “

He added: “The only reason I accepted the phased approach was that I was not convinced in my mind that we had the resources as a country to fish whatever is potentially available from day one. .

“What we want to do is develop the industry in Scotland and elsewhere so that people have the equipment, training and a processing industry capable of handling it and that is why we set up the group. working to achieve the 100 million investment, together with the fishing industry to prepare for this moment.

The Prime Minister said Scottish and British fishermen would, by default, have access to all of the country’s territorial waters by 2026, giving them access to ‘colossal quantities’ of fish.

The fishing industry in the ‘worst of both worlds’

Repeating what she wrote to the Prime Minister earlier this month, SFF Managing Director Elspeth Macdonald said: ‘The government has turned a line towards a 25% quota increase for the UK , but … this is not true, and the agreement does not allow it. .

“The adjustment of shares is very far from (the) declared policy of basing them on zonal attachment. While there are modest increases for some commercially important stocks, these fall far short of zonal attachment.

“This industry now finds itself in the worst of both worlds. The agreement leaves us with actions that not only are very far from zonal attachment, but which in many cases fail to “ bridge the gap ” to historical catches and which are not able to pull more fish from the EU, as they have full access waters.

“This, added to the chaos experienced since January 1 in bringing fish to market, means that many in our industry are now fearful for their future, rather than waiting with optimism and ambition.”

SNP accuses prime minister of ‘lying’

Karen Adam, SNP candidate for Banffshire and the Buchan Coast, said: “Boris Johnson has been caught hook, line and sinker repeating utter lies to Scottish fishermen.

“The industry is rightly livid with the utter contempt this Conservative government has shown for vital seafood companies in the midst of a global pandemic.

“Everywhere this Conservative Prime Minister goes, he leaves behind a trail of lies, swagger and broken promises. He must set the record straight and apologize to the industry for repeating this false story.

“Scotland has been ignored and lied to since day one of this Conservative Brexit process.

“The Scots have the right to choose a better future, brighter than ever, the only way to protect our interests is independence.”

Boris Johnson is “ afraid ”

Lib Dem MP Alistair Carmichael said: As far as it makes sense, the government’s message today is that it has set up a compensation fund to pay money to people who have themselves caused the problems they have and for whom the future apparently holds only great opportunities.

There’s only one reason Boris Johnson hasn’t met Scottish fishermen and that’s because he’s afraid to face them. He used fishermen to get what he wanted in Brexit. Now that he has it, he is no longer interested in them.

It is insulting to blame the fishermen for the mess he has created. Talking about startup problems is complacent nonsense.

“If things are as rosy as the Prime Minister claims, then you wonder why they are setting up the task force?

Instead of coming to Scotland today, the Prime Minister should have stayed home, repaired the damage he caused and worked to save the livelihoods of fishermen.