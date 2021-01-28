Donald Trump’s latest economic record could be very disappointing





Economists are evaluating on a curve. It’s not a good thing if you’re former President Donald Trump.

U.S. gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic activity, is expected to have grown at an annualized rate of 4% between October and December.

In a normal year, that would be something to celebrate – an A + for Trump’s latest economic record. But 2020 was not a normal year.

America is still recovering from the worst economic shock in living memory. GDP fell a record 31.4% on an annualized basis in the second quarter. Although it returned to a record annualized rate of 33.4% in the third quarter, it was not enough to make up for the damage already done.

So if 33.4% isn’t good enough, 4% is definitely not going to cut it either. This would allow the nation to regain only a small part of the path to its pre-pandemic strength – underscoring how far we still have to go.

This also does not bode well for the recovery in 2021. The recovery of the US economy was hit hard in the last quarter of 2020, as Covid-19 infections increased and various states reintroduced control measures. locking.

A bad sign for 2021

President Joe Biden inherited a tough recovery and a shattered job market. The new administration will need a hands-on approach to get the economy back on track this year after the pandemic hits the breaks.

Rising infections and renewed restrictions on people and businesses are lowering hopes of recovery during the winter months.

The first quarter of 2021 “is likely to be even weaker with little reason to expect a sudden upturn in activity until Covid restrictions are significantly relaxed,” said James Knightley, economist international chief at ING, even with more help for the unemployed in place.

Biden will need to get the pandemic under control first for the recovery to be on track.

What is holding the economy back?

Economists have been concerned about the state of the recovery for some time. Rising infections in the fall and a further increase in weekly jobless claims signaled another tough time for the economy in the winter.

On the consumer and spending side, retail sales posted three straight months without any growth between October and December as major business events such as Black Friday and Christmas failed to provide adequate impetus. And the consumer confidence index based on a University of Michigan survey has remained well below its pre-pandemic level and declined again after its most recent high in October.

Millions of Americans remain unemployed because of the crisis, and in December the economy shed 140,000 jobs – a major setback for the recovery. It was the first net loss of jobs since April.

The US economy is built on consumer spending, and as long as Americans don’t spend the way they used to – whether through unemployment, lockdowns, or sheer caution – this will keep the pace of the recovery slowing.

The deployment of vaccines and ultimate control of the virus is what will truly return the economy to its pre-pandemic strength, economists believe. But so far, just 23.5 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the United States.

Meanwhile, those who lost their jobs or saw their hours or wages cut due to the pandemic still need government help.

Trump signed a second stimulus package in December, which extended various programs to continue helping the unemployed. But many economists say the delay in adopting new measures has hurt the pace of the recovery.

President Biden’s economic agenda includes even more stimulus measures, but it remains to be seen whether his $ 1.9 trillion plan will be passed in its original form.

