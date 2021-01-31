Connect with us

Politics

Carrie Symonds returns to work – to conservation charity Aspinall Foundation

Avatar

Published

14 hours ago

on

By


Carrie Symonds is going back to work at a job she’ll be crazy about at a high-level conservation charity (good job, fake blindfold!)

  • Boris Johnson’s fiancee has been appointed as the communications manager for the Aspinall Foundation, initially working in her spacious Downing Street apartment.
  • Her role at the charity comes nine months after giving birth to her son Wilfred
  • She was seen pictured with new boss Damian Aspinall and cheetahs Saba and Nairo after a visit to the charity’s headquarters in Kent last year.

By Katie Hind for Sunday Mail

Posted: | Updated:

Animal lover, Carrie Symonds returns to work as a green activist after landing a new job with a top-tier conservation charity.

Nine months after giving birth to son Wilfred, Boris Johnson’s fiancee was appointed communications manager for the Aspinall Foundation, initially working in her spacious Downing Street apartment.

And as this photo shows, Ms Symonds already knows her new boss, Damian Aspinall, and some of her ‘clients’ in the form of Cheetahs Saba and Nairo after a visit to the charity’s headquarters in Kent l ‘last year.

The 32-year-old, known for her love of eco-fashion, made sure to dress well for the occasion, topping a khaki coat with a cheetah-print headband.

Nine months after giving birth to son Wilfred, Boris Johnson’s fiancee was appointed communications manager for the Aspinall Foundation, initially working in her spacious apartment in Downing St. Above, Ms Symonds (sporting a cheetah-print headband ) already knows his new boss, Damian Aspinall, and some of his ‘clients’ in the form of Cheetahs Saba and Nairo following a visit to the charity’s headquarters in Kent last year.

Above, Ms Symonds in 2019 The Aspinall Foundation is dedicated to the protection of endangered species and the return of captive animals to the wild

Above, Ms Symonds in 2019 The Aspinall Foundation is dedicated to the protection of endangered species and the return of captive animals to the wild

Her mother, Josephine McAffee, has joined the Downing Street ‘domestic bubble’, suggesting she will help care for her grandson when her daughter and Boris Johnson are in work.

The Aspinall Foundation is dedicated to the protection of endangered species and the return of captive animals to the wild. Saba and Nairo were born in Great Britain, but have now been successfully rebuilt in South Africa a world first.

The charity also funds and manages animal protection projects in Congo, Gabon, Java and Madagascar, as well as support programs in India and Cambodia.

In addition to the two cheetahs, eight black rhinos, 159 primates and more than 70 gorillas have been returned to the wild thanks to the foundation.

Mr Aspinall said: “ Carrie is taking on her role at an exciting time for the foundation and we are delighted to have someone of her caliber on the team.

“She is a passionate wildlife and conservation champion, whose energy and expertise will be a huge asset to us.

Patron of the Conservative Animal Welfare Foundation, Ms Symonds was named the Peta activist group 2020 Personality of the Year for her “ steadfast voice for animals. ”

Last July, supermarkets stopped selling coconut products marketed by several Asian brands after highlighting how chained monkeys were used to harvest fruit from trees on farms in Thailand.

Before having Wilfred, she spent two years with the Oceana Marine Conservation Group. She will continue to advise him as a consultant.

She was previously communications director for the Conservative Party, having worked for Conservative MP John Whittingdale and former Chancellor Sajid Javid as special adviser.

Carrie's mother Josephine McAffee has joined Downing Street's 'domestic bubble', suggesting she will help care for her grandson when her daughter and Boris Johnson are in work

Carrie’s mother Josephine McAffee has joined Downing Street’s ‘domestic bubble’, suggesting she will help care for her grandson when her daughter and Boris Johnson are in work

Publicity

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: