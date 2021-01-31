Carrie Symonds returns to work – to conservation charity Aspinall Foundation

Animal lover, Carrie Symonds returns to work as a green activist after landing a new job with a top-tier conservation charity.

Nine months after giving birth to son Wilfred, Boris Johnson’s fiancee was appointed communications manager for the Aspinall Foundation, initially working in her spacious Downing Street apartment.

And as this photo shows, Ms Symonds already knows her new boss, Damian Aspinall, and some of her ‘clients’ in the form of Cheetahs Saba and Nairo after a visit to the charity’s headquarters in Kent l ‘last year.

The 32-year-old, known for her love of eco-fashion, made sure to dress well for the occasion, topping a khaki coat with a cheetah-print headband.

Above, Ms Symonds in 2019 The Aspinall Foundation is dedicated to the protection of endangered species and the return of captive animals to the wild

Her mother, Josephine McAffee, has joined the Downing Street ‘domestic bubble’, suggesting she will help care for her grandson when her daughter and Boris Johnson are in work.

The Aspinall Foundation is dedicated to the protection of endangered species and the return of captive animals to the wild. Saba and Nairo were born in Great Britain, but have now been successfully rebuilt in South Africa a world first.

The charity also funds and manages animal protection projects in Congo, Gabon, Java and Madagascar, as well as support programs in India and Cambodia.

In addition to the two cheetahs, eight black rhinos, 159 primates and more than 70 gorillas have been returned to the wild thanks to the foundation.

Mr Aspinall said: “ Carrie is taking on her role at an exciting time for the foundation and we are delighted to have someone of her caliber on the team.

“She is a passionate wildlife and conservation champion, whose energy and expertise will be a huge asset to us.

Patron of the Conservative Animal Welfare Foundation, Ms Symonds was named the Peta activist group 2020 Personality of the Year for her “ steadfast voice for animals. ”

Last July, supermarkets stopped selling coconut products marketed by several Asian brands after highlighting how chained monkeys were used to harvest fruit from trees on farms in Thailand.

Before having Wilfred, she spent two years with the Oceana Marine Conservation Group. She will continue to advise him as a consultant.

She was previously communications director for the Conservative Party, having worked for Conservative MP John Whittingdale and former Chancellor Sajid Javid as special adviser.