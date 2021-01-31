The PM says the government’s proposal to the demonstrators stands; Agri Against Farm Laws regains momentum after Tikait mobilizes support from UP western

Ghaziabad / New Delhi, Jan. 30 (PTI) The unrest against farm laws appeared to gain momentum on Saturday after rallying support from the farming community in crucial western Uttar Pradesh, even as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that his government’s proposal to protest farmers stand up and it is a “phone call” for talks.

Peasant leaders held a day-long fast on the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s death at protest sites at the borders of the nation’s capital, including Ghazipur, on the Delhi-Meerut highway, which has now become the new focal point of the unrest with more protesters converging there, days after crowds declined in the wake of violence at the tractor rally on January 26.

Restless union leaders claimed protesters were also heading to the Singhu and Tikri borders from Punjab and Haryana. The administration remained on high alert with internet services temporarily suspended at the borders of Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri in the national capital, as well as in the adjoining areas. Haryana also suspended mobile internet services in 17 districts until Sunday evening. Security personnel, including riot police and paramilitary forces, were deployed in force. Several layers of barricades, including concrete blocks, had been placed at the protest sites.

Wearing garlands, peasant leaders, who called for observing “ Sadbhavana Diwas ” (Harmony Day) on Saturday after immense outrage over the violence of demonstrators at their Republic Day tractor rally, gathered are seated on the platform during the fast.

Speaking to protesters in Ghazipur, Bharatiya Kisan Union Rakesh Tikait, whose emotional appeal prompted farmers in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to flock to the protest site, said they had been waging this battle since over two months now and “ won’t give in and won’t back down. ” .

‘The movement was and is strong,’ said BKU Meerut Zone President Pawan Khatana, a day after tens of thousands of farmers in politically sensitive western Uttar Pradesh gathered in Muzaffarnagar to participate in a mahapanchayat in a massive wave of support for the unrest after Tikait broke down following the administration’s attempt to drive protesters away Thursday night.

Until now, the unrest was seen to be primarily driven by Punjab-based farmers’ unions.

As the opposition prepares to raise the issue of farmer unrest in parliament, Prime Minister Modi told leaders of various political parties that his government’s offer on farm laws to protesting farmers “ stands always ” and that it was a “ phone call ”. for interviews.

At the usual all-party meeting called by the government ahead of the budget session, the prime minister, responding to references from opposition leaders about the “ unfortunate incident ” of Republic Day, said that “ the law will take its own course. ”

“The Prime Minister assured that the Center is approaching the issue of farmers with an open mind,” said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

The prime minister said the Centre’s position was the same as on January 22, the last meeting between protesting farmers and the Center and the agriculture minister’s proposal on farm laws is still relevant today. Modiji reiterated what Tomarji had said – that he (Narendra Singh Tomar) was just a phone call away for talks, ”Joshi said, quoting the prime minister.

While the farmers’ unions insisted that the laws be repealed, the government said it was ready to suspend the laws for 18 months and make changes.

A multitude of green and white caps, symbolic of the unions at the head of the battle, union flags and the tricolor, planted on tractors, dotted the Delhi-Meerut highway on Saturday. On various tractors and camps, photos of legendary farmer leaders such as Chaudhary Charan Singh and Mahendra Singh Tikait were displayed.

Villagers brought water in clay pots and homemade food for Rakesh Tikait in solidarity, even as local authorities sent water tankers and portable toilets to the site. of the event.

Tikait urged the government to restore internet services.

Khatana, who is at the protest site with Tikait, said “this is not a political protest.”

“Anyone who shares the ideology of BKU and Rakesh Tikait is welcome here. But it is our call to those who do not wish to support the movement until the end not to come only to leave between the two, ”he said.

Several opposition parties, including Congress, TMC, AAP, RLD, DMK and the left, openly supported the agitation and demanded that the Center repeal the laws.

Abhimanyu Kohar, a prominent member of Samkyukt Kisan Morcha, which is an umbrella organization of farmers’ unions, said the ongoing unrest will gain strength as farmers in large numbers will join them in the coming days.

Farmer chief Balbir Singh Rajewal told Chandigarh he expects a record rally by February 2 at Delhi border points.

“Large numbers of people from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand are reaching the protest sites,” Rajewal said.

He accused the Center of instilling a sense of fear among people by showing photos of Tuesday’s “unfortunate incidents”.

Rajewal called on those who join the unrest at Delhi’s borders to keep the protest peaceful.

“It is our responsibility to maintain peaceful agitation,” he stressed.

The peasant leader urged the Center to avoid its “stubborn attitude” and to withdraw the three agricultural laws. Asked about the next meeting between the protesting farmers and the government, he said: “When they call us, we will definitely go.”

When asked about participating in the investigation following advice from Delhi police to farmer leaders in connection with the Republic Day violence, Rajewal said, “We will send them an answer. Delhi police have issued advisories to around 20 farmer leaders, including Rajewal, about the violence during the farmers’ tractor parade, asking why no legal action should be taken against them.

A team of forensic experts went to Fort Rouge on Saturday, where protesters had engaged in vandalism, hoisted a religious flag and attacked police personnel, to gather evidence.

Delhi police have so far registered 38 cases and arrested 84 people in connection with the Republic Day violence, officials said.

Police have received 1,700 video clips and CCTV footage from the public and are using forensic experts to analyze the material and identify the culprits, Joint Police (Crime) Commissioner BK Singh said.

He said the Crime Branch, which was investigating the nine cases related to violence including at Red Fort and ITO, was also reviewing mobile phone call dump data and tractor registration numbers. .

Intensive security deployments, including personnel from the Provincial Gendarmerie (PAC), the Rapid Action Force (RAF) in riot gear and civilian police, continued to protest sites.

Police had used tear gas and batons on Friday to break up a clash between farmers and a large group of men claiming to be local residents at the Singhu border.

Delhi Traffic Police said movement on National Road 24 (Delhi-Meerut Highway) had been stopped.

Outside of Delhi’s three borders, internet services will remain suspended in their overly efficient adjacent areas from 11 p.m. Jan. 29 to 11 p.m. Jan. 31, an official from the Union’s Home Ministry said.

The decision was made to “ maintain public safety and avoid public emergency ” under the 2017 temporary suspension of telecommunications services (public emergency or public safety) rules, the official said.

Farmers’ unions said protests took place in several parts of Punjab on Saturday.

Thousands of farmers have been demonstrating since the end of November at Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding a rollback of the 2020 law on trade and trade in agricultural products (promotion and facilitation), the Farmers’ Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) on Price Assurance and Agricultural Services Act, 2020 and Essential Products (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers expressed apprehension that the laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the “mercy” of big business.

However, the government has argued that the new laws will provide better opportunities for farmers and introduce new technologies to agriculture. PTI KND / KIS / VIT / NIT / CHS / VSD BUN ACB JTR NAB RT RT