Trump impeachment trial 2021 Who are the lawyers defending him? : NPR





Butch Bowers speaks at a press conference at State House in Columbia, SC, September 10, 2009. It’s up to the South Carolina election and ethics counsel to defend the former president Donald Trump during the US Senate impeachment trial. Mary Ann Chastain / AP .

rocker legend Mary Ann Chastain / AP

Mary Ann Chastain / AP

Former President Donald Trump is counting on several relatively unknown South Carolina lawyers to defend him in his second impeachment trial. All are from small businesses and appear to be a stark contrast to Trump’s previous advice.

Butch Bowers, 55, is an election and ethics prosecutor in the capital city of Columbia. He is known as the “go-to guy” of Republican politicians and state party leaders.

Former Governor Mark Sanford turned to Bowers in 2009 when Sanford faced impeachment threats for lying about quitting his job to visit his mistress in Argentina. It was censored instead.

Sandford calls Bowers a skilled, low-key and measured lawyer, unlike former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

“He’s an incredibly knowledgeable person who is sort of the opposite of the explosive style you see in Giuliani and some of the other lawyers who have surrounded Trump over the years,” Sandford says.

Bowers also defended two other South Carolina governors in ethics cases; Nikki Haley and Henry McMaster.

Political consultant Tim Pearson has worked with both governors and now shares offices with Bowers in a modest White House. He calls the thoughtful Tulane University graduate, a straight shooter, someone who trusts the facts.

“He’s the kind of person who, if he was on the president’s ear for the past two years, we probably wouldn’t have ended up in this place,” Pearson says.

In addition, three former federal prosecutors and prominent Colombian defense lawyers are also involved; Greg Harris, Johnny Gasser and Deborah Barbier.

Ninth Circuit District Attorney Scarlett Wilson in Charleston says she has known Barbier for years. “She’s extremely knowledgeable, level-headed and cool under pressure.”

The two spoke about a case involving the 2015 Charleston Church Massacre. Barbier defended Joey Meek, a friend of the gunman, who pleaded guilty to lying to federal authorities in exchange for testimony about it. that he knew. Wilson sued the shooter, Dylann Roof, and used this testimony to convict him.

“I think she’s really good at seeing the big picture. So I think that will help,” Wilson says.

We have contacted all the lawyers for their comments. They did not respond.

So how did these South Carolina lawyers end up on Trump’s legal team? Senator Lindsey Graham recommended Bowers for the job. Additionally, Steve Vladeck, a law professor at the University of Texas, said the former president likely struggled to find high profile lawyers willing to sign.

“You know, I think the president’s strategy has to be different this time around,” Vladeck said.

He believes Trump will not win by denying responsibility for instigating the attack on Capitol Hill. Vladeck says the defense must challenge the constitutionality of the case and give senators another path to acquittal.

“They can vote to acquit in a vote they can at least plausibly describe as not whether they think the president is guilty, but if they think the president should be convicted.” , he said.

This route could prove useful for Republican senators who initially condemned the violence but do not want to lose Trump supporters.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos