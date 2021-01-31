Biden can draw ‘red lines’ against Chinese authoritarianism

“The US red line list must be short, focused and enforceable,” writes the author, thus undermining “China’s tactics for many years to blur red lines that might otherwise lead to an open confrontation with the United States too early for Beijing. like. “

What is worth reading the article, all 26,000 words long, are the author’s insights into China’s inner workings and party cracks, the author’s solutions to the current lack of strategy consistent US national policy towards Beijing and the newspaper’s controversial call for the Biden administration to draw “red lines” that “if deterrence fails, will result in direct US intervention.”

Its aim is nothing less than shaping the Biden administration’s strategy towards Beijing with President Xi Jinping as its primary objective.

Any nuclear, chemical or biological weapon action by China against the United States or its allies, or by North Korea where China has failed to take decisive action to prevent such North Korean action.

Any Chinese military attack on Taiwan or its offshore islands, including an economic blockade or a major cyberattack on Taiwanese public infrastructure and institutions.

Any Chinese attack on Japanese forces in their defense of Japanese sovereignty over the Senkaku Islands and their surrounding Exclusive Economic Zone in the East China Sea.

Any major hostile action by China in the South China Sea to reclaim and further militarize the islands, deploy force against other claimant states, or prevent the full freedom of navigation of the United States and Allied maritime forces.

Any Chinse attack on the sovereign territory or military assets of US allies.

The call for red lines is already sparking debate among Chinese experts around the world, although the document was not released until Thursday. The dispute pits those who believe that setting limits more clearly would reduce Chinese aggression, and those who believe that establishing such red lines is an invitation to either American humiliation, if not enforced, or lead to an unwanted conflict, if applied.

However, what sparked even greater debate was the newspaper’s singular focus on the Chinese leader and his behavior, which since coming to power in 2013 has made the country more assertive on the outside and more repressive. internally, most recently by stepping up restrictions on private enterprises and strengthening the role of public enterprises.

“The most important challenge facing the United States in the 21st century is the rise of an increasingly authoritarian China under the leadership of President and Secretary General Xi Jinping,” writes the anonymous author. “US political strategy must remain focused on Xi, his inner circle and the Chinese political context in which they rule. Changing their decision making will require understanding, functioning within, and a shift in their political and strategic paradigm. All US policy aimed at changing China’s behavior should revolve around this fact, otherwise it will likely prove ineffective. “

It may seem like a simple exercise in logic that when a country becomes more authoritarian over time, with power vested more and more in a single individual, that any strategy for managing that country should start from the top. Experts have approached Putin’s Russia through this lens for some time.

However, the initial debate this week following the publication of “The Longer Telegram” ranged from one former senior US official who praised the document because of its clear and lucid focus on Xi, to one who feared that such an American approach should be considered. as an endorsement of regime change which could only escalate tensions.

The author hopes his article would be an important step “towards a new US strategy for China” that would include ten key elements outlined in the document, ranging from correcting domestic economic and institutional weaknesses to full coordination with key allies to that all important action is taken in unity in response to China.

The author maintains that any American strategy should be based on “the four fundamental pillars of American power:” the strength of its military, the role of the dollar as a world reserve currency and pillar of the international financial system, the maintenance of the global technological leadership, and the values ​​of individual freedom, fairness and the rule of law “despite recent political divisions and difficulties”.

It was the author’s shameless choice to call this extraordinary work “The Longer Telegram, ” boldly associating it with the famous “George Kennan”Long telegramOf February 1946 which was originally sent as a cable marked “Secret” to the State Department from his post as Deputy Chief of Mission at the United States Embassy in Moscow.

This “Long Telegram” found its place in history when it was published by Foreign Affairs magazine in July 1947 under the pseudonym “X”. Historians give Kennan credit for advancing the policies of containment towards the Soviet Union which ultimately came to fruition, “anchored by the analytical conclusion that the USSR would ultimately collapse under the weight of its own contradictions,” writes the anonymous author today.

Kennan was guided by a knowledge of the inner workings of the Soviet Union, and the author argues that US strategy must again be based on a better understanding of the inner workings of China. What is different now, says the author, is that the Chinese system is “much more skillful at surviving,” having learned from the Soviet collapse.

He opposes the Trump administration’s approach, not to mention the former US president, to attack the Chinese Communist Party as a whole. He argues that this would be “strategically self-destructive” and only serve to allow President Xi to unify a CCP that “is dramatically divided over Xi’s leadership and broad ambitions.”

What would success look like?

The author responds clearly: “that in the middle of the century, the United States and its major allies continue to dominate the regional and global balance of power in all major indices of power; which China has been deterred from taking Taiwan militarily that Xi has been replaced by a more moderate party leadership and that the Chinese people themselves have come to question and challenge the Communist Party’s century-old proposition that ancient Chinese civilization is destined forever to an authoritarian future. “

It is difficult to dispute these objectives; and even more difficult to reach them.

