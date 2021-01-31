Major parties plan power shows at AJK on February 5 – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: As the election year started in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the oppositions Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) decided to organize their power protests in the valley for two on February 5, during the celebration of Solidarity Day in Kashmir.

While the PDM at 10 has already finalized its plan to hold a public meeting in Muzaffarabad, the capital of AJK, the PTI said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would address a public rally in Kotli on the same day.

Speaking to Dawn, a PTI spokesperson said that party secretary general Aamer Mehmood Kiani had been invited to visit Kotli on Sunday (today) to finalize arrangements for the public meeting for which the party had already entrusted the task to the president of the AJK section of the PTI. Lawyer Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry.

The lawyer has been busy in recent days provoking defections in the AJK sections of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). Some members of both parties have already announced their decision to join the PTI ahead of elections scheduled for later this year.

An AJK Minister said Prime Minister Khan would first address a special and traditional session of the AJK Legislative Assembly on the morning of February 5, then fly to Kotli for the public rally of ITPs. However, there has been no official confirmation from the PTI regarding the Prime Minister’s participation in the AJK Legislative Assembly session.

PDM leaders will meet in Muzaffarabad; Imran to address public meeting in Kotli

The PDM had earlier announced plans to hold a rally and public meeting in Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi, on February 5, but later, on a proposal from Supreme PML-N Nawaz Sharif, the alliance decided to move the venue. in Muzaffarabad. The suggestion to move the place was given by Mr. Sharif to PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman during a telephone conversation last week.

According to insiders from PML-N, the former location of Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi had been selected as part of the preparation for the long march planned for the PDMs. With the dates for the long march not yet finalized, holding the Kashmir Day rally at Liaquat Bagh had lost its justification, they said.

Second, they argued, given that local leaders recently held a rally outside the Pakistani Election Commission office in Islamabad, it was hardly justifiable to task him with organizing another show in just two weeks. later.

Addressing Dawn, PML-N Senior Vice President and PDM Secretary General Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the public meeting in Muzaffarabad would be addressed by Maryam Nawaz and Maulana Fazlur Rehman. However, he said, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had not yet confirmed his attendance as he was busy at his sister Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari’s wedding.

On the other hand, after winning the elections in strategically located Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), the PTI has already started preparations for the ballots in AJK. In November last year, the party announced that it had decided in principle to contest the AJK elections without forming an electoral alliance with any political party.

In a recent statement, PTI chief organizer Saifullah Nyazee called the parties’ victory in Britain’s alleged rigging election historic and said the PTI had grown into a strong political entity. and popular within the AJK.

A PTI source said the party leadership expected to win AJK elections according to past tradition, saying history shows the party leading the federal government still wins elections in the two status regions. special. He said they expected that, like the general election in Pakistan in 2018, several voters would join the PTI ahead of the AJK polls.

The five-year term of the AJK Legislative Assembly and the PML-N government in the region will end in July.

Posted in Dawn on January 31, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos