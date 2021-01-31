Marjorie Taylor Greene: Republican from Georgia says she has spoken with Trump and will not apologize for inflammatory comments from the past





In a series of tweets, the Georgia Republican said she was “so grateful for (Trump’s) support and more importantly, the people of this country are absolutely 100% loyal to him because he is 100% loyal to the people and America First “.

CNN has reached out to the former president for comment.

Greene’s apparent conversation with Trump comes at a tumultuous time for the Republican Party, as GOP leaders navigate party wrangling over the former president’s role in inciting the deadly U.S. Capitol riot that led to his second impeachment and how his legacy matches the future of the party. CNN’s KFile reported earlier this week that Greene – a strong supporter of Trump and the policies he pushed during his tenure – had repeatedly indicated his support for the execution of prominent Democratic politicians in 2018 and 2019 before to be elected to Congress. The congresswoman has a track record of inflammatory rhetoric, including past comments using Islamophobic and anti-Semitic tropes, as well as ties to QAnon’s baseless and completely debunked conspiracy theory.

Greene, in one of his tweets on Saturday, said: “I will not back down. I will never apologize. And I will always continue to fight for the people.”

She also referred to comments by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at a press conference this week in which the Democratic leader said “the enemy is in the House of Representatives”, referring to the rhetoric and behavior of some Republican members of Congress, including Greene.

“Yes, there is an enemy within,” Greene wrote. “And this enemy is a poisonous rot of socialist policies and the latest American salespeople who are pompous hypocrites who believe they are untouchable elites.”

The congresswoman said she spoke out against the violent Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill and accused Democrats of trying to “lie and blame” Republicans for the violence.

Greene had helped promote Trump’s false claims that the 2020 presidential election was riddled with fraud and stolen from him, and on January 6 she joined some of her fellow Republicans in opposing the counting of the votes electoral.

House GOP leadership meeting canceled amid party turmoil

On Saturday, CNN learned that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had called off a GOP leadership meeting on Tuesday ahead of a meeting scheduled for Wednesday with all Republicans in the House amid dust over controversial comments and opinions. of Greene, McCarthy’s renewed loyalty to Trump and questions. about GOP conference chair Liz Cheney and the nine other Republican caucus members who voted to remove the former president.

McCarthy’s spokesperson told CNN that the leaders’ meeting, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, was canceled because the Republican leader was returning from an energy event in Houston. However, he gave no further details as to why he was not postponed.

A familiar source told CNN that they believed one of the reasons McCarthy canceled the meeting was because he didn’t want to discuss Greene.

CNN previously reported that McCarthy was planning to speak with the congressman next week about her past comments and posts.

The cancellation of the leadership meeting comes at a critical time for Republicans in the House.

This week, in the wake of the fight to impeach Trump, McCarthy privately told his GOP colleagues to “cut that shit” and stop attacking publicly – and focus on Democrats instead. McCarthy has already said he supported Cheney, the Republican number three in the leadership, but also said he had “concerns”. McCarthy has not publicly addressed Greene or Cheney since his visit with Trump to Mar-a-Lago, Florida, where the two discussed strategy to win the House majority at mid-term of the year next, according to Trump’s “Save America” ​​political action committee. Republicans have remained silent on Greene’s recent inflammatory comments and the spread of conspiracy theories, she has not escaped criticism from all in her party.

GOP Sen. Mitt Romney, a frequent critic of Trump, reacted to Greene’s announcement of his appeal with the former president in a tweet of his own, saying that “the lies of a flock of feathers together: nonsense of Marjorie Taylor Greene and the “Big Lie” of a Stolen Election. ”Greene quickly responded to the Utah Republican by accusing him of not caring about people’s concerns.

Democrats call for Greene’s impeachment

Adding to growing tensions between the two sides in the wake of the deadly Capitol Hill riot, her freshman colleague Rep. Cori Bush, Democrat of Missouri, announced on Friday that she would be relocating her office from Greene after a heated exchange with the GOP MP. Earlier this month, on wearing a mask, at least 50 House Democrats called for Greene’s impeachment from Congress, with others demanding that she be censored or face punishment after a certain many of his inflammatory comments have come to light.

Democratic Representative Nikema Williams, another member of the Georgia congressional delegation, told CNN’s Fredricka Whitfield on Saturday that it was time for Greene to be removed from his post.

“We have witnessed a direct attack on the United States Capitol because of the rhetoric and incitement to violence it continues to do,” said Williams, who is a co-sponsor of a bill to censor Greene.

Yet to kick a member of Congress requires two-thirds of the chamber to vote to fire that person. Republicans control just under half of the seats in the House, and the GOP leadership has so far shown no steps towards reprimanding Greene for his comments or previous posts.

This story has been updated with additional reports.

Manu Raju, Em Steck, Andrew Kaczynski, Clare Foran, Kristin Wilson, Alex Rogers, Annie Grayer and Nicky Robertson contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos