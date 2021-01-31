Publix Heiress donated $ 300,000 for the Trump rally on January 6





FLORIDA The heir to the Publix Super Markets chain paid for most of a Donald Trump rally that preceded the Jan.6 mob attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

Julie Jenkins Fancelli, daughter of the founder of Publix, has pledged around $ 300,000 through a senior fundraiser for former President Trumps 2020 campaign, organizers say, according to the newspaper.

His money paid for the lions’ share of the roughly $ 500,000 for the rally that involved Trump, the report said, citing organizers. The Journal said the donation came through the arrangement of far-right radio host Alex Jones, who the newspaper said had personally pledged more than $ 50,000 for the event.

At that rally, Trump urged his supporters to march to the U.S. Capitol to challenge the results of the 2020 U.S. election, which awarded Democrat Joe Biden the presidency.

Five people have died in the attack on Capitol Hill and the United States House of Representatives this month impeached Trump for an unprecedented second time.

Fancelli declined to respond to requests for comment, the Wall Street Journal said. The newspaper quoted a Publix spokesperson as saying that Fancelli is not involved in the company’s business operations and does not represent the company in any way.

On Saturday evening, Publix released a statement on Twitter which read: Ms. Fancelli is not an employee of Publix Super Markets, and is neither involved in our business operations, nor does she represent the company in any way. We cannot comment on the actions of Ms Fancellis.

He added: The violence on Capitol Hill on January 6 was a national tragedy. The deplorable actions that took place on this day do not represent the values, work or opinions of Publix Super Markets.

Reports show that Lakeland-based Publix has made significant contributions to Republican candidates, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, in recent years, and also donated to Democrats.

In December, the company made four contributions of $ 25,000 to the Friends of Ron DeSantis political committee.

